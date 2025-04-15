RECAP: Red Wings raise sticks to 'incredible' fans, cap 2024-25 regular-season home slate with 6-4 win over Stars

POSTGAME QUOTES

Yawney on if it can be difficult for players to feel that extra motivation after being eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoffs contention

"Absolutely. When you're pushing to get in and you don't get in then you still have a few games left, as coaches it's hard because you want them to be motivated. But at the same time, you're not crossing the line because, for myself, I've been in their shoes. I talked to the D this morning a little bit, and there's really only two forks in the road you can take: execution or excuses. Proud of the team that they executed."

Raymond on getting a win on Fan Appreciation Night

“Obviously, the season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but to be able to get a win here on home ice in front of our fans means the world to us. It was a fun night, especially seeing them afterwards. It’s pretty special.”

Raymond on what Berggren brought to Detroit’s top line on Monday

“[Berggren] played really good tonight. Just with his vision and the way he skates, it brings an extra edge to the game. He sees the ice very well, so it was really fun to see him out there tonight.”

Berggren on finding more consistency on offense

“This was the first time I played with [Raymond] and [Larkin], and I felt like it went pretty good. They are skilled players, so I just give them the puck and they will handle it well. I’m pretty happy with this game.”

Berggren on the club’s upcoming back-to-back set and finishing this season on a positive note

“It’s huge for the group to end strong. That’s our goal these last two games, to play really good, and hopefully we will get two wins. It’s nice to end with good spirits, so it’s important.”