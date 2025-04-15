RECAP: Red Wings raise sticks to 'incredible' fans, cap 2024-25 regular-season home slate with 6-4 win over Stars

DETROIT -- It was Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Coke Zero Sugar and Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, and the Detroit Red Wings treated the Hockeytown faithful in attendance to an entertaining 2024-25 regular-season home finale by rallying past the Dallas Stars, 6-4.
“All the boys really took this game seriously,” Jonatan Berggren said. “The fans have been incredible for us all season, so really important to finish strong for them.”
The Red Wings (38-35-7; 83 points) were led by Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider, who registered one goal and two assists apiece, while goalie Cam Talbot made 25 saves. In net for the Stars (50-25-6; 106 points), netminder Jake Oettinger finished with 31 saves.
“I think it means a lot to our fans who have supported the team through the whole year,” Detroit assistant coach Trent Yawney said. “But at the same time, for some of our younger players to continue to play the right way and execute properly.”