Detroit Red Wings Centennial: 100 Years of Hockeytown

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Red Wings, one of the NHL’s most storied franchises, are proud to announce the official launch of their Centennial celebration, as play begins in the 100th year since the team’s founding in 1926. Beginning in the 2025–26 NHL season, the celebration will honor the franchise’s illustrious history and Stanley Cup championship legacy.

As part of the Centennial, presented by Meijer, the Red Wings will host a series of events and alumni appearances, release original exclusive content, unveil a commemorative jersey design and lead community initiatives to honor a century of excellence on and off the ice.

“Our iconic Winged Wheel represents more than a team – it symbolizes the grit, pride and championship pedigree, which the Red Wings have exemplified for nearly 100 years,” said Chris Ilitch, Governor and Chief Executive Officer of the Detroit Red Wings. “Reaching this Centennial milestone creates a unique opportunity to tell the story of our legends, teams and the incredible fans who continue to make Detroit: Hockeytown.”

A Century of Championships

As the Detroit Red Wings celebrate 100 years as one of hockey’s most iconic franchises, the numbers speak for themselves: