Detroit Red Wings Centennial: 100 Years of Hockeytown

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Red Wings, one of the NHL’s most storied franchises, are proud to announce the official launch of their Centennial celebration, as play begins in the 100th year since the team’s founding in 1926. Beginning in the 2025–26 NHL season, the celebration will honor the franchise’s illustrious history and Stanley Cup championship legacy.
As part of the Centennial, presented by Meijer, the Red Wings will host a series of events and alumni appearances, release original exclusive content, unveil a commemorative jersey design and lead community initiatives to honor a century of excellence on and off the ice.
“Our iconic Winged Wheel represents more than a team – it symbolizes the grit, pride and championship pedigree, which the Red Wings have exemplified for nearly 100 years,” said Chris Ilitch, Governor and Chief Executive Officer of the Detroit Red Wings. “Reaching this Centennial milestone creates a unique opportunity to tell the story of our legends, teams and the incredible fans who continue to make Detroit: Hockeytown.”
A Century of Championships
As the Detroit Red Wings celebrate 100 years as one of hockey’s most iconic franchises, the numbers speak for themselves:
- 11 Stanley Cups – Detroit stands as the most successful American-based team in NHL history, with 11 Stanley Cup titles - earned across eras and generations (1936, 1937, 1943, 1950, 1952, 1954, 1955, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2008).
- More Than 3,000 Franchise Wins – Across nearly a century of hockey, the Red Wings remain among the winningest clubs in NHL history.
- 25 Consecutive Playoff Appearances (1991–2016) – The Red Wings hold the third-longest postseason streak in NHL history, a testament to decades of competitive excellence.
- 1,021 Players and Counting – Since 1926, 1,021 players have proudly worn the Red Wings jersey, each contributing to the legacy of Hockeytown.
- 83 Hall of Famers – Some of hockey’s most legendary players, coaches and executives have represented the Winged Wheel, making the Red Wings one of the most celebrated organizations in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
- Most Games as Captain in NHL History – Steve Yzerman wore the "C" for 1,303 games over 19 seasons - an unmatched display of leadership.