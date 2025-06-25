Detroit Red Wings Centennial: 100 Years of Hockeytown

Original Six franchise announces celebration plans, presented by Meijer, including four-day FanFest, Centennial uniform and year-long museum exhibit

DET-Centennial-Logo-Primary

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Red Wings, one of the NHL’s most storied franchises, are proud to announce the official launch of their Centennial celebration, as play begins in the 100th year since the team’s founding in 1926. Beginning in the 2025–26 NHL season, the celebration will honor the franchise’s illustrious history and Stanley Cup championship legacy.

As part of the Centennial, presented by Meijer, the Red Wings will host a series of events and alumni appearances, release original exclusive content, unveil a commemorative jersey design and lead community initiatives to honor a century of excellence on and off the ice.

“Our iconic Winged Wheel represents more than a team – it symbolizes the grit, pride and championship pedigree, which the Red Wings have exemplified for nearly 100 years,” said Chris Ilitch, Governor and Chief Executive Officer of the Detroit Red Wings. “Reaching this Centennial milestone creates a unique opportunity to tell the story of our legends, teams and the incredible fans who continue to make Detroit: Hockeytown.”

A Century of Championships

As the Detroit Red Wings celebrate 100 years as one of hockey’s most iconic franchises, the numbers speak for themselves:

  • 11 Stanley Cups – Detroit stands as the most successful American-based team in NHL history, with 11 Stanley Cup titles - earned across eras and generations (1936, 1937, 1943, 1950, 1952, 1954, 1955, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2008).
  • More Than 3,000 Franchise Wins – Across nearly a century of hockey, the Red Wings remain among the winningest clubs in NHL history.
  • 25 Consecutive Playoff Appearances (1991–2016) – The Red Wings hold the third-longest postseason streak in NHL history, a testament to decades of competitive excellence.
  • 1,021 Players and Counting – Since 1926, 1,021 players have proudly worn the Red Wings jersey, each contributing to the legacy of Hockeytown.
  • 83 Hall of Famers – Some of hockey’s most legendary players, coaches and executives have represented the Winged Wheel, making the Red Wings one of the most celebrated organizations in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
  • Most Games as Captain in NHL History – Steve Yzerman wore the "C" for 1,303 games over 19 seasons - an unmatched display of leadership.

“The vision for Centennial was to create opportunities for fans to relive their favorite moments and celebrate the people that make Red Wings hockey so special,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “In addition to these events, we are excited to host dozens of alumni at Little Caesars Arena for dedicated games in celebration of the eras that they played in. Today’s announcement highlights several core activations for fans to put on their calendars, while more details and further programming will be shared in the coming months.”

Celebrating the Centennial

  • Hockeytown Centennial FanFest - November 6–9, 2025 at MotorCity Casino and Hotel, FanFest is a four-day immersive celebration honoring 100 Years of Hockeytown. This event celebrates the legacy of one of hockey’s most iconic franchises, bringing together generations of fans and dozens of alumni for a first-of-its-kind gathering. FanFest will be packed with special guest appearances, alumni autograph sessions, displays featuring historic artifacts, family-friendly activations and exclusive merchandise - offering an unforgettable tribute to the past, present and future of Hockeytown.
  • 100 Years of Hockeytown: A Night at the Fox Theatre- During FanFest weekend, fans can step inside Detroit’s legendary Fox Theatre for an unforgettable evening that brings 100 years of Red Wings history to life through a powerful fusion of music, video and storytelling. This one-night-only production offers a rare, behind-the-scenes journey into the soul of Hockeytown as told by the icons who lived it.
  • Red Wings Centennial Jersey - Inspired by 100 years of hard work, perseverance, and dedication, this new uniform will be unveiled in late summer 2025. This jersey will pay tribute to the franchise’s rich history by blending both modern and original detailing, available for purchase beginning in September 2025.
  • Red Wings Centennial Museum Exhibit - Fans can relive the stories, celebrations and history with a season-long Centennial Exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum. The exhibit will run from November 2025 through November 2026.
  • Red Wings Community Rink Program - The Detroit Red Wings Foundation will partner with communities throughout Michigan to refurbish ice rinks, making hockey more accessible for all.
  • Detroit Red Wings Centennial Book - Designed to be the centerpiece of any Red Wings fan’s collection, this book will inspire nostalgia and pride, while offering a tangible connection to the moments and players that define a century of Red Wings hockey.

Additional Centennial events and details will be announced in the coming months. Fans can follow all Centennial updates at DetroitRedWings.com/100 and on Red Wings social media channels.

News Feed

Red Wings announce 2025-26 preseason schedule

DeBrincat takes ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ flight with Blue Angels

More consistency an important goal for Seider, Red Wings following 2024-25 campaign

Grateful for NHL experience with Red Wings in 2024-25, Cossa focused on next steps

Adjustments part of process for Danielson in first full AHL season with Griffins

Postava ‘so proud and happy’ after signing two-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Confidence helps Johansson navigate rookie campaign with Red Wings

‘Excited to sign with my favorite childhood team’: Kiiskinen inks three-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Talbot expecting himself, Detroit to build on 2024-25 season

Lombardi ‘happy’ hard work paid off in strong return from midseason injury with Griffins

Petry sought to make the most of injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign

Watson takes stock of Griffins’ 2024-25 season, turns page to summer

Following 2024-25 season split between Grand Rapids and Detroit, Soderblom riding confidence into summer

Comfortability with Griffins aiding Tuomisto, who wants to ‘keep developing and pushing forward’

2024-25 Red Wings for Reading program impacted 10,000 students in metro Detroit

Red Wings will pick No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Personal expectations, growing more consistent motivates Lyon after 2024-25 season with Red Wings

Yzerman, McLellan discuss takeaways from Red Wings’ 2024-25 season and offseason focus

Brandsegg-Nygård, Sandin-Pellikka soaking up first AHL opportunity with Griffins

Red Wings reflect on 2024-25 season, know there’s 'a lot of things to learn from’

Red Wings assign Elmer Söderblom to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings close out 2024-25 regular season with 4-3 overtime loss in Toronto

PREVIEW: Continuing to build game important to Red Wings, who aim to finish 2024-25 regular season strong in Toronto on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings handle Devils on the road, 5-2, for third straight win

Petry’s strong commitment to community earns nomination for 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

PREVIEW: Red Wings face Devils in front end of back-to-back road set on Wednesday

Red Wings reassign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Axel Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids from Skellefteå AIK

RECAP: Red Wings recognize 'incredible' fans, cap 2024-25 regular-season home slate with 6-4 win over Stars

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Stars for Fan Appreciation Night on Monday

‘A great honor:’ Kane named Red Wings’ 2024-25 Bill Masterton Trophy nominee

RECAP: Kasper scores twice, including game-winner in OT, to send Red Wings past Lightning, 4-3

PREVIEW: Fighting to stay alive in the Wild-Card race, Detroit wraps up back-to-back set in Tampa Bay on Friday 

RECAP: Red Wings strike first on the road, but ultimately lose to Panthers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road trip, try for season sweep of Panthers on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings’ Wild-Card hopes take hit in 4-1 loss at Canadiens

PREVIEW: Focused on gaining ground in Wild-Card chase, Red Wings know what’s at stake going into Montreal on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Talbot’s 30-save night on home ice helps Red Wings get past Panthers, 2-1 

PREVIEW: With points at a premium, Red Wings finish homestand against defending Stanley-Cup champion Panthers on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings hold off visiting Hurricanes for a 5-3 ‘team win’

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes for Tigers Night on Friday

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings confident ‘in what we have in this room’ as they prepare for final multi-game homestand of 2024-25 regular season this weekend

RECAP: Talbot sharp, but Red Wings fall in overtime at Blues, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to put best foot forward against red-hot Blues on Tuesday 

Red Wings look ahead to April slate: ‘It comes down to winning hockey games ourselves’

RECAP: Red Wings’ 2-1 victory over Bruins ‘something to build off’

PREVIEW: Red Wings expecting competitive clash against visiting Bruins on Saturday

Latonya Garth named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree