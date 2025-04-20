Red Wings assign Elmer Söderblom to Grand Rapids

6-Foot-8 Forward recorded 11 points in 26 games with Detroit in 2024-25

DET-Soderblom
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned Elmer Söderblom to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Söderblom, 23, played in 26 games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season, recording 11 points (4-7-11), a plus-two rating, six penalty minutes, 38 shots and 43 hits in 13:22 average time on ice. The 6-foot-8, 246-pound forward has also logged 17 points (5-12-17), a plus-four rating and 29 penalty minutes in 38 games with the Griffins this season. Söderblom spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Griffins, setting career highs in games played (61), goals (13), assists (16), points (29), power play goals (3), game-winning goals (3) and shots (114). He also registered two points (1-1-2) in seven Calder Cup Playoff games, helping the Griffins reach the Central Division Finals. Selected by Detroit in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Söderblom has tallied 19 points (9-10-19), a plus-two rating and 14 penalty minutes in 47 games with the Red Wings since 2022-23. Söderblom has also compiled 54 points (23-31-54), a plus-two rating and 47 penalty minutes in 119 AHL games with the Griffins.

Prior to arriving in North America, Söderblom played in parts of three seasons with Frölunda HC, based out of his hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden. Söderblom totaled 38 points (24-14-38) and 14 penalty minutes in 90 Swedish Hockey League games from 2019-22. He also helped Frölunda HC win a Champions Hockey League title in 2020. Söderblom developed in Frölunda HC’s system, recording 76 points (40-36-76) and 22 penalty minutes in 87 games at the under-20 level, in addition to 53 points (26-27-53) and 14 penalty minutes in 60 games with the under-18 team and 93 points (62-31-93) and 49 penalty minutes in 78 games with the under-16 squad. On the international stage, Söderblom represented Sweden at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship along with Red Wings teammates Lucas Raymond and Albert Johansson, collecting three points (2-1-3) in five games. Söderblom won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2019 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, netting one goal in seven appearances. He also captured a silver medal at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, notching three points (1-2-3) in five contests.

Soderblom Stats
- 0.04 MB
Download Soderblom Stats

