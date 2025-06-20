More consistency an important goal for Seider, Red Wings following 2024-25 campaign

DETROIT -- Moritz Seider feels that everything the Detroit Red Wings went through in the 2024-25 season, especially after Todd McLellan was named head coach on Dec. 26, will serve as a strong base for bigger and better things to come.
“[McLellan] found a way to get ourselves going and get a little spark in the locker room,” Seider said in his end-of-season media session on April 19. “Obviously, it will be a different team when he has a full Training Camp, preseason and year with us. I think everyone is looking forward, and [we] want to send a message next year.”
In terms of his individual production this past season, Seider led all Red Wings defensemen in games played (82), goals (eight), assists (38), points (46), power-play goals (four), power-play points (24), shots (162), hits (212), blocks (181) and average time on ice (25:04).
A workhorse on the back end, Seider said he enjoys playing big minutes in big situations.
“That’s what I want to do and strive for,” Seider said. “That’s why we all work hard in the summer, to get in that position to earn those tough minutes. Obviously, we need to be trusted. That’s the message that was sent from Todd. You want to go out there, do everything right and play against the best in the world on a consistent basis. Trying to pull out your A-game all the time isn’t always possible, but you just try to.”