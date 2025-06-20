More consistency an important goal for Seider, Red Wings following 2024-25 campaign

“No one is perfect,” he said. “You want to be better on the penalty kill and power play. Other than that, 5-on-5 you don’t want to get scored on. If it’s always that easy, then I think nobody would make mistakes. Overall, I can be happy with the season. In the D-zone, there are still some things to improve – try not to think ahead too much, try not to cheat the game, play honest, stay underneath people. Just really be a dominant force out there against the top lines.”

From a team outlook, Seider wants the Red Wings to keep working towards being “harder to play against, especially in the D-zone.”

“I think it’s not only about hitting people, but how fast can we close on our opponent and how much time do they get in our zone until we break it up and get the puck on our tape and break it out again,” Seider said. “If we can define that, then I think we’ll be in good shape and better to play against.”

Detroit tinkered with its defensive pairs throughout the campaign, but Seider was again a mainstay on the club’s top pair. One of his partners was fellow first-round choice (No. 6 overall in 2021) and rookie Simon Edvinsson, with whom Seider said he was impressed with.

“He’s been growing a lot,” Seider said about Edvinsson. “Not physically, but mentally. I think he’s done an excellent job of staying in the moment and not getting ahead of himself or getting too far ahead. Just trying to stay present, enjoy it. He did his work in the gym and on the ice. Obviously, that’s what usually translates onto the ice as well.”

On the ice is where Seider likes to be, and after Detroit’s most recent season concluded, he continued working on his game by captaining Team Germany at the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship from May 9-25 in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark.

“You want to still play hockey at that time of the year,” said Seider, who was also selected as one of the first six players for his native country for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. “Kind of want to prepare yourself for an eventual run, and I take a lot of pride in representing my country. It’s a lot of fun during those times too.”