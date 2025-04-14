PREVIEW: Red Wings host Stars for Fan Appreciation Night on Monday

DETROIT -- Celebrating the best fans in the NHL, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Dallas Stars for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Coke Zero Sugar and Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena on Monday.
Monday’s 7 p.m. puck drop also marks the final home game of the 2024-25 season for the Red Wings (37-35-7; 81 points), who are aiming to prevent a two-game season series sweep by the Stars (50-24-6; 108 points). Television broadcast will be simulcast on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and Fox 2 in Detroit, while radio coverage can be heard on WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit.
“It’s Hockeytown for a reason,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “In coming back to Detroit and being in the community, you can feel it again. You get a sense of how important this sport is in the city. I felt it when the Lions were on their run. You could feel the passion and tenacity, then when they were done it was our turn…Very supportive [fanbase].”