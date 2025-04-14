PREVIEW: Red Wings host Stars for Fan Appreciation Night on Monday

Unfortunately, the Red Wings were eliminated from 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff contention on Saturday, when they were idle but saw the Montreal Canadiens gain one point in a 1-0 overtime road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. That point pushed Montreal, which currently holds the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot, to 88 on the season – one more than Detroit can ultimately reach with three contests left.

“There are different moments throughout the season that you can point to and different aspects of our play that point to being out,” McLellan said. “That’s where we are right now. All that does is tell us we have a lot more work to do and we have to get after it. The coaches have to get more out of the players that are here, and the players have to give more when they’re here. We have to value every moment that we’re in it.”

While certainly disappointed that they won’t be playing beyond game No. 82 this season, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin stressed that “there’s always something to play for in this League.”

“There’s always someone watching and an opportunity,” Larkin said of the week ahead. “We had a meeting before [Friday’s 4-3 overtime win against the Tampa Bay at AMALIE Arena] and I couldn’t agree with the messaging more. I hope guys understand that. We’re on home ice [on Monday]. Our fans have been great. We owe them a solid performance.”