Red Wings look ahead to April slate: ‘It comes down to winning hockey games ourselves’

DETROIT -- If the Detroit Red Wings are to secure a Stanley Cup Playoffs berth this season, they know they’re going to have to earn it.

Heading into Monday, five clubs were separated by just three points for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot. The Montreal Canadiens (34-30-9; 77 points) held that position but were tied with the New York Rangers (35-32-7; 77 points), who had played one more game, followed by the Columbus Blue Jackets (33-30-9; 75 points), the Red Wings (34-33-6; 74 points) and the New York Islanders (32-31-10; 74 points).

For Detroit, nine games -- six on the road and three at Little Caesars Arena -- all against clubs currently in a playoff spot remain, the toughest schedule in the NHL left to play based on opponent points percentage (.612).

“It is what it is, right? Like after [Saturday’s win], now we’re going into it,” Patrick Kane said about the Red Wings' upcoming slate. “We were talking about it…you win one game, you're one point out. Suddenly, the Rangers and Canadiens win, and you’re three points out. So that's just kind of the nature of the situation we're in. You can look at it and study it, but it comes down to winning hockey games ourselves. Obviously, we're going to need to have a good record here down the stretch, but we need to focus on tomorrow and try to try to get the two points.”