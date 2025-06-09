‘Excited to sign with my favorite childhood team’: Kiiskinen inks three-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

19-year-old forward prospect led HPK of Finland’s SM-Liiga in assists, points this season

DET_PIC001-1 (1)
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- After signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings last Tuesday, forward prospect Jesse Kiiskinen is ready to embark on the next chapter in his professional hockey career with the NHL club that the native of Hollola, Finland, grew up rooting for.

“I’m really excited to sign with my favorite childhood team,” Kiiskinen recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I’m really happy… [Growing up], I liked the red color on the jersey and watching some of Pavel Datsyuk’s shootout moves. That’s how I started to like the team.”

Originally acquired, along with a second-round pick, by the Red Wings in a trade with the Nashville Predators on June 25, 2024, Kiiskinen spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with HPK of Finland’s SM-Liiga. Appearing in 46 games, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward led HPK in assists (30) and points (44) and finished tied for third in goals (14).

Kiiskinen, whose 44 points were also the most of any U-20 skater in Finland’s top professional league, credits HPK head coach Mikko Manner for helping him tap deeper into his offensive potential.

“He’s done a really good job with me,” Kiiskinen said about Manner. “He gave me the keys. I got a lot of playing time and got to do what I do best.”

Spending the majority of the 2023-24 campaign with the Lahti Pelicans of Finland’s SM-Liiga, with whom he recorded 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 38 regular-season games as well as played in six postseason contests, also aided Kiiskinen in his development.

“I got the feeling that I could be better and be one of the best players,” said Kiiskinen, who was originally selected 68th overall by Nashville in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. “That was perhaps one of the biggest things I worked on. I knew I could play better and better, but I just had to wait for the right moment.”

At age 19, Kiiskinen knows there’s a lot of room for growth as he continues to find his way and work towards his NHL dream. Some of the young forward’s goals this summer include increasing his explosiveness and adding strength.

“I want to take the mentality that it doesn’t matter who you play or where you play, but it’s about doing your own thing and keeping a mindset,” Kiiskinen said. “I don’t care who plays against me. I’m going to make [my opponent] feel like he doesn’t want to play with me all night and even the next game.”

Closing in on one year since joining the Red Wings organization, Kiiskinen said he’s enjoyed learning from various members of Detroit’s European Scouting and Player Development Staff.

“It was really cool last season, when [Director of European Player Development] Niklas Kronwall came to a few of my practices,” Kiiskinen said. “He helped me with some drills that I could use in my own practices, like how I turn and use my skates.”

And while pushing to be the best possible hockey player he can be is constantly on his mind, Kiiskinen said he values spending some well-earned time away from the rink.

“I’m the kind of person who doesn’t like to just be alone at home, so in the summer I’m golfing a lot with my friends,” Kiiskinen said. “Or I’m playing PlayStation with my friends and having fun in the chats. I also like to make food, so I’ll do that when I’m watching a movie or TV.”

