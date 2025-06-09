‘Excited to sign with my favorite childhood team’: Kiiskinen inks three-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

DETROIT -- After signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings last Tuesday, forward prospect Jesse Kiiskinen is ready to embark on the next chapter in his professional hockey career with the NHL club that the native of Hollola, Finland, grew up rooting for.

“I’m really excited to sign with my favorite childhood team,” Kiiskinen recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I’m really happy… [Growing up], I liked the red color on the jersey and watching some of Pavel Datsyuk’s shootout moves. That’s how I started to like the team.”

Originally acquired, along with a second-round pick, by the Red Wings in a trade with the Nashville Predators on June 25, 2024, Kiiskinen spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with HPK of Finland’s SM-Liiga. Appearing in 46 games, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward led HPK in assists (30) and points (44) and finished tied for third in goals (14).

Kiiskinen, whose 44 points were also the most of any U-20 skater in Finland’s top professional league, credits HPK head coach Mikko Manner for helping him tap deeper into his offensive potential.