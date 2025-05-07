Comfortability with Griffins aiding Tuomisto, who wants to ‘keep developing and pushing forward’

23-year-old prospect led Grand Rapids defensemen in points during 2024-25 regular season

DET_05.07.25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

GRAND RAPIDS -- Now with two full regular seasons as a member of the American Hockey Leauge’s Grand Rapids Griffins under his belt, there’s a strong sense of stability and familiarity in the world of Detroit Red Wings defense prospect Antti Tuomisto.

“We have a really tight group and Grand Rapids is a great city to be in,” Tuomisto told DetroitRedWings.com on Sunday. “I’m having a lot of fun. Everybody kind of lives in the same area, so it’s been great.”

Feeling comfortable off the ice is also helping Tuomisto on the ice, as the 23-year-old led all Griffins blueliners with 27 points (three goals, 24 assists) in 67 games during the 2024-25 regular season.

“Obviously, it’s easier to come back here after everything last year,” Tuomisto said. “Things are more familiar, and I’m just trying to keep developing and pushing forward. [This season] has been good.”

When asked what else has helped him take a major step forward in North America this year, following a 2023-24 campaign that saw him log 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 50 regular-season contests, Tuomisto said he’s been building on the small aspects of his game.

“I think I’ve been working on the same things,” said Tuomisto, who was selected by Detroit with the 35th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. “Just skating in the D-zone, all the tidbits and stuff like that.”

Tuomisto added that the guidance of assistant coach Brian Lashoff, who previously played all or part of 14 seasons (2008-13; 2014-23) on the Griffins’ blue line, has helped him become a more polished player.

“It’s been awesome,” Tuomisto said. “I love working with Lash and doing the little things every day, like even doing 10-15 minutes of stuff or watching video with him really helps. I believe you can see that stuff I’m working on with him really carry into the games.”

Now, for Tuomisto, it’s about carrying that throughout the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, where Grand Rapids currently trails the Texas Stars 2-0 in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals.

“This is the most important time of the year,” Tuomisto said. “Every shift matters. You really have to bear down on defense and work as a five-man unit. Everybody really has to work together to make the game work.”

Following this AHL postseason run, Tuomisto said he’s aiming to have a productive summer and use that positive momentum to his advantage when the Red Wings’ Training Camp rolls around this fall.

“Everything is better at the next level,” Tuomisto said. “That really motivates me. It makes me focus on the details even more and pushes me even harder to get to that next level.”

