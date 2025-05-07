Comfortability with Griffins aiding Tuomisto, who wants to ‘keep developing and pushing forward’

GRAND RAPIDS -- Now with two full regular seasons as a member of the American Hockey Leauge’s Grand Rapids Griffins under his belt, there’s a strong sense of stability and familiarity in the world of Detroit Red Wings defense prospect Antti Tuomisto.

“We have a really tight group and Grand Rapids is a great city to be in,” Tuomisto told DetroitRedWings.com on Sunday. “I’m having a lot of fun. Everybody kind of lives in the same area, so it’s been great.”

Feeling comfortable off the ice is also helping Tuomisto on the ice, as the 23-year-old led all Griffins blueliners with 27 points (three goals, 24 assists) in 67 games during the 2024-25 regular season.

“Obviously, it’s easier to come back here after everything last year,” Tuomisto said. “Things are more familiar, and I’m just trying to keep developing and pushing forward. [This season] has been good.”

When asked what else has helped him take a major step forward in North America this year, following a 2023-24 campaign that saw him log 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 50 regular-season contests, Tuomisto said he’s been building on the small aspects of his game.

“I think I’ve been working on the same things,” said Tuomisto, who was selected by Detroit with the 35th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. “Just skating in the D-zone, all the tidbits and stuff like that.”