Brandsegg-Nygård, Sandin-Pellikka soaking up first AHL opportunity with Griffins

Detroit’s AHL affiliate to meet Texas Stars in Central Division Semifinals of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

DET-prospects
By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT -- Taking the next big step in their respective professional hockey careers, Detroit Red Wings forward prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and defense prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka both made their American Hockey League debuts with the Grand Rapids Griffins in a 4-1 loss to the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center on April 18.

Detroit officially reassigned Brandsegg-Nygård and Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids from Skellefteå AIK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) on April 15, three days before the talented prospect duo discussed their excitement on joining the Griffins with the AHL affiliate’s play-by-play voice Bob Kaser.

“I heard it’s a good city,” Brandsegg-Nygård said. “When I was watching the game [against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on April 17], the guys were talking about how good the fans are. I’m excited to get back to Grand Rapids and play there.”

In his first season with Skellefteå AIK, Brandsegg-Nygård totaled 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 43 regular-season games before adding six points (four goals, two assists) in 11 postseason contests.

A native of Oslo, Norway, Brandsegg-Nygård became the first Norwegian-born player to be selected in the first round of an NHL Entry Draft when the Red Wings took him at No. 15 overall in 2024.

“It’s a really big accomplishment for me and hopefully for Norway too,” Brandsegg-Nygård said. “I hope to, if I can make it to the NHL and have a good career there, make the other kids back in Norway motivated by that. The same way that [Mats] Zuccarello has been for me -- I want to be a role model like him.”

Brandsegg-Nygård said moving from Norway to Sweden at age 16 was crucial in his on-ice and off-ice development.

“I felt like it was just the right step for me, to play, live by myself there and play better hockey in Sweden,” the now 19-year-old said. “It was between playing for the men’s team back home in Norway or play one year of juniors in Sweden, so I felt like that was better for me to get more ice time in Sweden.”

Hungry for his first opportunity to play in North America, Brandsegg-Nygård said he just wants to do his best to live up to hype of being a first-round pick.

“It’s cool to hear people talk about that,” Brandsegg-Nygård said. “That’s just a big motivation for me to keep working hard and accomplish those goals that people are talking about.”

There’s also plenty of hype surrounding Sandin-Pellikka, whom Brandsegg-Nygård described as a “really good” player.

“[Sandin-Pellikka] is calm with the puck and so smooth,” Brandsegg-Nygård said. “He’s really nice to play with.”

Earning Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year honors, Sandin-Pellikka finished his second full campaign with Skellefteå AIK with 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 46 regular-season games. The 20-year-old blueliner also tallied eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 11 postseason contests.

“I’m just coming here to try to help the team as much as I can and play my hockey,” said Sandin-Pellikka, who earned his first AHL point by recording the primary assist on the Griffins’ lone goal on April 18. “I’m looking forward to transitioning to the smaller ice here and playing with Grand Rapids.”

Since being selected at No. 17 overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Sandin-Pellikka said he’s absorbed a great deal of information from the Red Wings’ European Scouting and Player Development staff, especially Niklas Kronwall, who is currently Detroit’s Director of European Player Development.

“He’s been up to Skelleftea a couple of times,” Sandin-Pellikka said about Kronwall. “He’s been going on the ice with me and gave me some clappers. I wish he would tell me how to hit like him.”

Like Brandsegg-Nygård, Sandin-Pellikka is aiming to take advantage of his AHL opportunity and then push for an NHL roster spot this fall.

“We have a tough [Training Camp] ahead,” Sandin-Pellikka said. “I have a chance to make the team, so we’ll see what happens. That’s one of my goals is to get up there and play with the big guys. It’s fun. It’s starting to be a little Swedish powerhouse up there.”

Looking ahead, the third-seeded Griffins are set to face the second-seeded Texas Stars in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. Game 1 against the Stars will take place next Tuesday (April 29) at Van Andel Arena.

