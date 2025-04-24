Brandsegg-Nygård, Sandin-Pellikka soaking up first AHL opportunity with Griffins

DETROIT -- Taking the next big step in their respective professional hockey careers, Detroit Red Wings forward prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and defense prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka both made their American Hockey League debuts with the Grand Rapids Griffins in a 4-1 loss to the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center on April 18.
Detroit officially reassigned Brandsegg-Nygård and Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids from Skellefteå AIK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) on April 15, three days before the talented prospect duo discussed their excitement on joining the Griffins with the AHL affiliate’s play-by-play voice Bob Kaser.
“I heard it’s a good city,” Brandsegg-Nygård said. “When I was watching the game [against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on April 17], the guys were talking about how good the fans are. I’m excited to get back to Grand Rapids and play there.”