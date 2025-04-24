Brandsegg-Nygård, Sandin-Pellikka soaking up first AHL opportunity with Griffins

In his first season with Skellefteå AIK, Brandsegg-Nygård totaled 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 43 regular-season games before adding six points (four goals, two assists) in 11 postseason contests.

A native of Oslo, Norway, Brandsegg-Nygård became the first Norwegian-born player to be selected in the first round of an NHL Entry Draft when the Red Wings took him at No. 15 overall in 2024.

“It’s a really big accomplishment for me and hopefully for Norway too,” Brandsegg-Nygård said. “I hope to, if I can make it to the NHL and have a good career there, make the other kids back in Norway motivated by that. The same way that [Mats] Zuccarello has been for me -- I want to be a role model like him.”

Brandsegg-Nygård said moving from Norway to Sweden at age 16 was crucial in his on-ice and off-ice development.

“I felt like it was just the right step for me, to play, live by myself there and play better hockey in Sweden,” the now 19-year-old said. “It was between playing for the men’s team back home in Norway or play one year of juniors in Sweden, so I felt like that was better for me to get more ice time in Sweden.”