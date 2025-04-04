PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes for Tigers Night on Friday

DETROIT -- Following the Detroit Tigers’ 2025 Home Opener at Comerica Park against the Chicago White Sox earlier in the afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Carolina Hurricanes for Tigers Night at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.
Friday’s 7 p.m. puck drop (broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket) marks the first of a two-game homestand for Detroit (34-33-7; 75 points), which is looking to avoid a season sweep against Carolina (46-24-4; 96 points). The Red Wings fell to the Hurricanes, 2-1, at Little Caesars Arena on March 4 before dropping a 4-2 decision at Lenovo Center 10 days later (March 14).
“When you’re getting down to this stretch right before the playoffs, this stretch gets more intense,” Albert Johansson said. “There are a lot of teams fighting for the playoffs, so you can feel the intensity and physicality going up, but this is the most fun part of the year.”