PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes for Tigers Night on Friday

Detroit continues its chase for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot after falling on the road to the St. Louis Blues in overtime, 2-1, on Tuesday. Goalie Cam Talbot stifled the hottest club in the NHL for most of the night, but the Blues tied the game with 29 seconds left in regulation before completing the comeback with the game-winning goal in the extra session.

“A tough building against a team that’s on a winning streak right now, but I think we played well for the majority of that game [in St. Louis],” Lucas Raymond said. “Obviously we would have wanted the two points, but we’ll take one and move on.”

With six points separating the Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens, who had the second Wild-Card spot but played one more game than Detroit as of Friday morning, Johansson said the club wants to take advantage of this homestand to try to make up some ground in the standings.

“There are eight games left in the season, and we only have three at home,” Johansson said. “We need to take care of home ice, and that starts this weekend by taking care of these two games.”