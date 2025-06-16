Adjustments part of process for Danielson in first full AHL season with Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS -- Forward prospect Nate Danielson can pinpoint exactly when during the 2024-25 season that he gained a greater understanding of what life on and off the ice in the American Hockey League would be like with the Grand Rapids Griffins.
“The first two weekends here this season, those were a bit of an eye-opener for me,” Danielson recently discussed with DetroitRedWings.com. “I played a couple of playoff games last year, but you really get into the league when you start travelling and everything. We had a road trip early on this season where I really felt like I started to find my game, play well and got comfortable with it all.”
Guided by that determination to grow and succeed, Danielson wrapped up his first full campaign in Grand Rapids with 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 71 regular-season games as well as one goal across three 2025 Calder Cup Playoff contests.