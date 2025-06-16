Adjustments part of process for Danielson in first full AHL season with Griffins

“My confidence has grown over the year, and I just feel a lot more comfortable from the start of the year until now,” Danielson said. “Overall, as the year went on, my game grew.”

Each day with the Griffins, according to the 20-year-old forward, provided additional reps. Those reps created opportunities for more comfort in an environment that gradually became more familiar to Danielson.

“It’s a different game, from junior to this league,” Danielson said. “Just kind of getting comfortable and knowing when I can try things and when not to.”

Danielson prides himself on his 200-foot game and being a complete player, but it’s his good hockey IQ that really stands out when he talks about his development goals.

“Trying to be responsible, defensively as well as offensively,” Danielson said. “Figure out when you’re able to take chances to go for a rush or something like that. It’s about figuring out what works and just going from there.”

Danielson knows that there’s a lot that goes into becoming a better playmaker, hence why the former first-round pick (No. 9 overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft tried to tap into as many team resources as possible throughout the season.