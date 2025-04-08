PREVIEW: Focused on gaining ground in Wild-Card chase, Red Wings know what’s at stake going into Montreal on Tuesday

MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings are among the handful of clubs still battling for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot, making this week’s three-game road trip crucial as they try to keep their postseason hopes alive.

And coming off consecutive home-ice wins against two of the Eastern Conference’s top clubs this past weekend, the Red Wings are bringing momentum into arguably their biggest regular-season game to date: an Original Six and Atlantic Division showdown against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

“It’s a big game,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “Our season’s on the line. We’ve put ourselves in that position, whether good or bad, and we’re going into a hockey game where we’ve got to win, and that’s exciting. Great building to go into and have a game like that.”

Going into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. puck drop, Detroit (36-33-7; 79 points) trailed Montreal (38-30-9; 85 points) by six points for that second Wild-Card spot with a game in hand. Television broadcast coverage will be simulcast on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and Fox 2 in Detroit, while radio coverage can be heard on 97.1 The Ticket.