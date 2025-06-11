Confidence helps Johansson navigate rookie campaign with Red Wings

DETROIT – Although consistent ice time eluded Albert Johansson at the beginning of the 2024-25 season, the Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman knew that he needed to keep his nose to the grindstone and stay ready for when his name would be called upon.
“I got an opportunity under [head coach Todd McLellan] and [assistant coach Trent Yawney] when they came in, and I think I took that chance and showed them that I can play at this level,” Johansson said during his end-of-season media session on April 19. “They showed trust in me with that. I think the confidence grew and I was just riding on the wave a little bit after that, but I’m thankful for that opportunity. I think I did a pretty good job of taking care of it.”