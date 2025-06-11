Confidence helps Johansson navigate rookie campaign with Red Wings

24-year-old blueliner striving for more after experiences of 2024-25 season

DET_030425-AMF-1930
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Although consistent ice time eluded Albert Johansson at the beginning of the 2024-25 season, the Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman knew that he needed to keep his nose to the grindstone and stay ready for when his name would be called upon.

“I got an opportunity under [head coach Todd McLellan] and [assistant coach Trent Yawney] when they came in, and I think I took that chance and showed them that I can play at this level,” Johansson said during his end-of-season media session on April 19. “They showed trust in me with that. I think the confidence grew and I was just riding on the wave a little bit after that, but I’m thankful for that opportunity. I think I did a pretty good job of taking care of it.”

Albert Johansson Season Ending Media | April 19, 2025

Emerging as a steadying presence on Detroit’s blueline, Johansson concluded his first NHL campaign with nine points (three goals, six assists) in 61 games. The 24-year-old, who was drafted 60th overall by the Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, also got a great look at what it takes to be a pro.

“You’re around players on a team who have been in the League for many years, and you learn every day about things off the ice,” Johansson said. “You try to learn on the ice too, so I learned a lot from the players who have been around. It’s one of the best Leagues in the world for a reason. You learn a lot from playing a lot of minutes and playing against top players in the League. That’s how you get better here every day.”

Making the Red Wings’ Opening Night Roster out of Training Camp last fall, Johansson said he quickly realized the mental aspect of the game was as valuable as the physical.

“The start of the year was good for me mentally,” the Swedish blueliner said. “I was learning a lot from being out. Sometimes watching the game from the side, I think that’s good too.”

And within his own game, Johansson knows his primary responsibility is to help keep the puck out of Detroit’s net.

“First of all, I just want to be a good defender and play good defensively,” Johansson said. “I think from there, the offensive game will come. I know I have some offensive game in me and hopefully I can get more out of it next year.”

Johansson is also confident that adding some size to his frame this offseason will help him play at a higher level next season.

“Getting bigger and stronger, I think that’s one of the biggest things for me,” said Johansson, who is a pending restricted free agent. “To go home and have a good summer, I know I can get stronger. I know that will help my game, so that’s something I will work on. Overall, just working on the small things in my game that I can improve to be a bigger part of this team and a better player.”

