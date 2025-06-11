Confidence helps Johansson navigate rookie campaign with Red Wings

Emerging as a steadying presence on Detroit’s blueline, Johansson concluded his first NHL campaign with nine points (three goals, six assists) in 61 games. The 24-year-old, who was drafted 60th overall by the Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, also got a great look at what it takes to be a pro.

“You’re around players on a team who have been in the League for many years, and you learn every day about things off the ice,” Johansson said. “You try to learn on the ice too, so I learned a lot from the players who have been around. It’s one of the best Leagues in the world for a reason. You learn a lot from playing a lot of minutes and playing against top players in the League. That’s how you get better here every day.”

Making the Red Wings’ Opening Night Roster out of Training Camp last fall, Johansson said he quickly realized the mental aspect of the game was as valuable as the physical.

“The start of the year was good for me mentally,” the Swedish blueliner said. “I was learning a lot from being out. Sometimes watching the game from the side, I think that’s good too.”

And within his own game, Johansson knows his primary responsibility is to help keep the puck out of Detroit’s net.