DeBrincat takes ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ flight with Blue Angels

BELLEVILLE, Mich. -- Receiving an unforgettable offseason experience, Alex DeBrincat flew with Major Scott Laux of the Blue Angels, an elite flight demonstration squadron of the United States Navy, at Willow Run Airport on Saturday morning.
“That was wild,” DeBrincat, with a big grin, told DetroitRedWings.com shortly after disembarking the backseat of the Blue Angels’ No. 7 F/A – 18 Super Hornet. “I feel like you can look online and see all the stuff, but you don’t really get the full thing until you’re out there. It was pretty fun.”