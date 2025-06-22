DeBrincat takes ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ flight with Blue Angels

“That got me pretty nervous for the rest of the flight honestly,” DeBrincat said. “That was pretty crazy. I would say I’m not a huge fan of heights in general or being up there and doing all that stuff, but I definitely got more comfortable as we went through.”

Laux performed several maneuvers during the 45-minute flight, including some of his personal favorites.

“We have two that I really like to do with riders,” Laux said. “One of them is the Loop. It’s a very simple maneuver -- we pull into the vertical and then when you’re upside down at 10,000 feet, you tilt your head up and can see the whole world come into view. It’s a surreal maneuver and kind of the first time that the rider gets to appreciate the experience that they’re having.”