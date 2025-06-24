Red Wings announce 2025-26 preseason schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced their 2025-26 preseason schedule.

The Red Wings will take to the ice for the first time in 2025-26 with a home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit will then play three preseason games in three days, hosting the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7:00 p.m. prior to road tilts against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m. and the Sabres on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 3:00 p.m.

The Red Wings wrap up the month of September with games on back-to-back nights, hosting the Penguins at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, Sept. 29 at 7:00 p.m. before traveling to face the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Sept. 30 for an 8:00 p.m. game. Detroit will conclude the preseason with a pair of games against the Toronto Maple Leafs – squaring off against the Original Six rival in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 2 at 7:00 p.m. and at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Ticket on-sale information for the preseason and regular season will be announced at a later date.

The 2025-26 preseason schedule to date can be found below.