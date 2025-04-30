Yzerman, McLellan discuss takeaways from Red Wings’ 2024-25 season and offseason focus

But his coaching staff is set to have a slightly different look next season, as McLellan announced that goaltending coach Alex Westlund and video coordinator LJ Scarpace will not be returning.

“It might not seem significant in those roles, but those are significant roles,” McLellan said. “Those are important people in our organization, and those were really good people. I talked about our staff and how they fit in. It’s sometimes not a reflection on the job they do, but just something that we needed to do in the coach’s room to stir things up. We need better goaltending, and that’s not just on Alex Westlund. That’s on the goaltenders, the head coach and everybody else that’s involved in it.

"As far as the video goes, we’ll likely look at promoting from within. That hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we also want some growth within the organization when people are capable of accepting more. As we move forward throughout the summer, we’ll fill those two spots.”

Other important items on the Red Wings’ agenda this offseason include the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, which will be held June 27-28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and NHL Free Agency, which opens at noon ET on July 1.

Detroit currently has three pending restricted free agents – Jonatan Berggren, Albert Johansson and Elmer Soderblom – and six pending unrestricted free agents – Patrick Kane, goalie Alex Lyon, Tyler Motte, Jeff Petry, Craig Smith and William Lagesson.

“Even for our unrestricted free agents, there were a lot of positive feelings, excitement and hope,” Yzerman said. “Everybody must look at themselves and do more. It’s up to us, and I’m not just going to put it out there on the players. It starts with me right here. I got to do a better job. I know Todd and his staff are going to do well. Kris [Draper] and his staff with the draft and potentially whatever we can or can’t do through free agency.”

When asked about the organization’s free-agency approach, Yzerman reiterated that the Red Wings are always open to adding talent if the price and fit are right.

“We’ve kind of felt that all along, we’re going to look at any good player -- any player that can help us in any role -- if there’s a player worthy of spending whatever amount on, that has an interest in playing in Detroit and fits a need for us, absolutely we would try to do that,” Yzerman said. “We’re in a different stage than we were maybe five years ago in that we have a good young nucleus of players. And if we can add to that with a prominent free agent, we’d certainly entertain that.”

But Yzerman and McLellan both know that free agency isn’t a fix-all. According to McLellan, maximizing the leadership skills of every individual when the club needs it most will go a long way, especially when faced with adversity.

“You don’t have to be a full-time leader all the time,” McLellan pointed out. “Sometimes being a follower is a good thing, but there are moments when you have a skill or talent as an individual or a leader and it must come to the forefront. Not because you have an ‘A’ or a ‘C’ or anything on your jersey. It’s just because you have experience in that moment, and you have something to offer.”

Yzerman has been building a strong foundation since re-joining the organization as GM in April 2019, and as he looks ahead to 2025-26, he repeated his belief of how those key pieces will help Detroit return to being a sustainable winner.

“We’re trying to draft good, young men who are talented, young players that eventually become a very good team,” Yzerman said. “I think we’re on the right path to that. I look around our locker room, led by Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat -- I say those two probably because they are two of our leading scorers who can be here for a long time -- then all the way down through Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, Marco Kasper, Albert Johansson and all these young players.

“We’re building a nucleus of a good team with the idea that this team is going to win. I don’t measure success by making the playoffs one year and bowing out the next year. I consider it being continued success -- that you’re in and expected to be in the playoffs, you’re trying to win and aiming for Stanley Cups. That’s what we’re trying to do here.”