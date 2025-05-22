Lombardi ‘happy’ hard work paid off in strong return from midseason injury with Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS -- Amadeus Lombardi turned an untimely setback into a valuable learning experience during his 2024-25 regular season with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, quickly regaining his form after returning from an upper-body injury that sidelined the forward prospect from Dec. 6 – Feb. 15.

“Mentally, getting through all of that was pretty tough,” Lombardi recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I’ve never been through an injury like that before, missing that much time, so that was something I had to learn. It was a good experience, and I did well with our [medical] staff.

"They also did a really good job with me, so that I was able to feel ready and come back. The hardest part is when your team and all your buddies are on the road, but you’re by yourself. It was an adjustment, but I’m happy I came back strong and was able to help the team down the stretch.”