Lombardi ‘happy’ hard work paid off in strong return from midseason injury with Griffins

Increased confidence level aided 21-year-old forward prospect throughout 2024-25 campaign

By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

GRAND RAPIDS -- Amadeus Lombardi turned an untimely setback into a valuable learning experience during his 2024-25 regular season with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, quickly regaining his form after returning from an upper-body injury that sidelined the forward prospect from Dec. 6 – Feb. 15.

“Mentally, getting through all of that was pretty tough,” Lombardi recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I’ve never been through an injury like that before, missing that much time, so that was something I had to learn. It was a good experience, and I did well with our [medical] staff.

"They also did a really good job with me, so that I was able to feel ready and come back. The hardest part is when your team and all your buddies are on the road, but you’re by yourself. It was an adjustment, but I’m happy I came back strong and was able to help the team down the stretch.”

Despite appearing in only 44 regular-season contests, Lombardi finished tied for third on the Griffins in goals (19) and fourth in points (40). The 21-year-old, who also equaled an AHL-career high with 21 assists, offered a cause-and-effect perspective for his offensive strides.

“There were some games last year that I knew if I pushed a little harder and then if I had a big summer, I would be able to have a big year,” said Lombardi, who additionally recorded two points (one goal, one assist) in three 2025 Calder Cup Playoff games. “It’s a bunch of things – it’s confidence, getting stronger, more trust in the coaches and my teammates. All that goes hand in hand, but I was happy with this year for sure.”

Lombardi said he also felt the strong dressing-room culture in Grand Rapids helped him navigate his second full AHL campaign.

“We’re all close and we all hang out, but the younger guys are definitely tight because we don’t have families,” Lombardi said. “We’ll watch movies, and I’ll cook for the guys…I love hanging out with the guys. Even going over to some of the veterans’ houses to play with their kids, all of that is so important for on-ice chemistry because you go to work with these people.”

Indeed, an influential part of the future success for Lombardi, who was selected by the Red Wings in the fourth round (No. 113 overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, and his fellow younger teammates will be the Griffins' more-experienced skaters helping them grow along the way.

“I’m a bit of a hockey nerd, so I’m going to ask those questions, try to pick their brains and learn from them,” Lombardi said. “Recently, I’ve been focusing a lot on face-offs and the little things that I can do to get every advantage that I can. Even if it’s one percent, I’m going to try to take it. Just talking to those older guys, when they describe what it’s like being in the NHL, it obviously motivates you. It motivates you to want to get there and it excites you for the future.”

