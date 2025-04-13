‘A great honor:’ Kane named Red Wings’ 2024-25 Bill Masterton Trophy nominee

DETROIT -- The Detroit Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writer’s Association (PHWA) has named Patrick Kane as the Detroit Red Wings’ nominee for the 2024-25 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.
The trophy is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. One skater from each club is nominated by its respective local PHWA chapter, and the winner is selected in a poll of all PHWA chapters at the end of the regular season.
“A great honor,” Kane recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “Always special to be honored for an award, but this one means a lot. Obviously with what I went through last year – my injury and hip – and trying to come back and play, I feel like I’m where I was before the injury. It feels good to be back playing.”