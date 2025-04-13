‘A great honor:’ Kane named Red Wings’ 2024-25 Bill Masterton Trophy nominee

Detroit Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writer’s Association (PHWA) selects veteran forward for sportsmanship award

031225-AMF-6359
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writer’s Association (PHWA) has named Patrick Kane as the Detroit Red Wings’ nominee for the 2024-25 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The trophy is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. One skater from each club is nominated by its respective local PHWA chapter, and the winner is selected in a poll of all PHWA chapters at the end of the regular season.

“A great honor,” Kane recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “Always special to be honored for an award, but this one means a lot. Obviously with what I went through last year – my injury and hip – and trying to come back and play, I feel like I’m where I was before the injury. It feels good to be back playing.”

It’s tough to find a more impressive comeback story than the one Kane has penned since undergoing hip resurfacing surgery on June 1, 2023. Following a lengthy post-procedure rehab process, Kane inked a one-year contract with the Red Wings on Nov. 28, 2023, and finished the 2023-24 campaign with 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 50 games.

“At the time, it might be tough to go through all that,” Kane said about undergoing hip resurfacing surgery. “But happy I did. Now, I’m on the better side.”

Detroit re-signed Kane to a one-year deal on June 30, 2024. In 69 games this season, the 36-year-old forward has recorded the third-most assists (36) as well as the fourth-most goals (21) and points (57) on the team.

“I feel like it’s really been a great fit,” Kane said about his time donning the Winged Wheel. “Especially from my side, just coming in here and Steve [Yzerman] having the excitement and trust to bring me in and me being able to play. Then continuing this year, it’s been a really great fit. I’ve really loved being a Red Wing.”

The trust that the Red Wings have placed in Kane is significant, and “Showtime” has thrived in several big in-game moments. Since joining the Red Wings, Kane leads the club in game-winning goals (13) and overtime goals (five).

But Kane’s impact on the club goes beyond his on-ice production.

“When Kane’s in the locker room, he’s not banging a drum and jumping up and down,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “He’s not the head cheerleader. He’s not driving the team that way, but his presence and the fact that he’s gone through these situations a lot in the past certainly helps…On the ice, it’s his presence and the way he makes plays.”

And for as much as he’s accomplished in what will be a storied Hockey Hall of Fame career when it’s all said and done, Kane remains focused on finding that next level of his game.

“I think there’s been good parts to this season for sure,” Kane acknowledged. “And parts where I wish I was a little bit more consistent or a bit better, especially early on, but for me I’m always trying to get to another level. I still feel like I have another level in me, so I’m always trying to reach that. As a player, you always expect more of yourself.”

