‘A great honor:’ Kane named Red Wings’ 2024-25 Bill Masterton Trophy nominee

It’s tough to find a more impressive comeback story than the one Kane has penned since undergoing hip resurfacing surgery on June 1, 2023. Following a lengthy post-procedure rehab process, Kane inked a one-year contract with the Red Wings on Nov. 28, 2023, and finished the 2023-24 campaign with 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 50 games.

“At the time, it might be tough to go through all that,” Kane said about undergoing hip resurfacing surgery. “But happy I did. Now, I’m on the better side.”

Detroit re-signed Kane to a one-year deal on June 30, 2024. In 69 games this season, the 36-year-old forward has recorded the third-most assists (36) as well as the fourth-most goals (21) and points (57) on the team.

“I feel like it’s really been a great fit,” Kane said about his time donning the Winged Wheel. “Especially from my side, just coming in here and Steve [Yzerman] having the excitement and trust to bring me in and me being able to play. Then continuing this year, it’s been a really great fit. I’ve really loved being a Red Wing.”

The trust that the Red Wings have placed in Kane is significant, and “Showtime” has thrived in several big in-game moments. Since joining the Red Wings, Kane leads the club in game-winning goals (13) and overtime goals (five).