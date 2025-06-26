Red Wings sign Antti Tuomisto to one-year, two-way contract extension

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Antti Tuomisto to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Tuomisto, 24, spent the entire 2024-25 season with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, leading the team’s defensemen in assists (24), points (27), penalty minutes (54) and shots (109) in 67 regular-season games. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound blueliner also skated in two Calder Cup Playoff games with the Griffins. Tuomisto played the majority of the 2023-24 campaign with the Griffins, recording 17 points (5-12-17), a plus-four rating and 24 penalty minutes in 50 regular-season games, in addition to one assist in nine postseason contests. He also logged six points (4-2-6) and a plus-five rating in five games with the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye in 2023-24. Selected by the Red Wings in the second round (35th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Tuomisto made his professional debut in 2022-23 with TPS in Finland’s Liiga, notching 20 points (5-15-20) and 20 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games, along with two assists in three postseason matchups.

Prior to turning professional, Tuomisto played two seasons at the University of Denver, collecting 20 points (3-17-20), a plus-18 rating and 44 penalty minutes in 59 games from 2020-22. Tuomisto helped the Pioneers win a NCAA Division I championship in 2022 alongside Red Wings prospects Shai Buium (36th overall/2021) and Carter Mazur (70th overall/2021). The Pori, Finland, native spent the entire 2019-20 season with Ässät’s under-20 squad in Finland’s top junior league, winning the Teemu Selänne Award as Player of the Year and the Reijo Ruotsalainen Award as Best Defenseman after racking up 49 points (15-34-49), a plus-18 rating and 44 penalty minutes in 48 games. In all, Tuomisto recorded 87 points (25-62-87) and 99 penalty minutes in 111 games with Ässät’s under-20 squad, along with 58 points (13-45-58) and 80 penalty minutes in 48 games at the under-18 level and 49 points (7-42-49) and 45 penalty minutes in 59 games with the under-16 squad. On the international stage, Tuomisto represented Finland at the 2019 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, picking up two assists and 29 penalty minutes in five games. He also skated in five games at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.