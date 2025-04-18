RECAP: Red Wings close out 2024-25 regular season with 4-3 overtime loss in Toronto

TORONTO – The Detroit Red Wings dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night in the 2024-25 regular-season finale for both Atlantic Division and Original Six clubs.

“A lot of games like that, especially with how we had the lead,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “We talked about it after the second period, there’s something to play for by getting to 40 wins. That would have been big for our team, but we just didn’t do that. Kind of the story of the season.”

Goalie Cam Talbot 16 saves in his 47th appearance of the campaign for Detroit (39-35-8; 86 points), which finished sixth in the Atlantic. Making 31 saves for Toronto (52-26-4; 108 points), which will face the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference First Round, was netminder Joseph Woll.

“We had the potential to win a game, played a pretty good game," Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. "Our game-management skills were horrendous and it came back to bite us.”

Auston Matthews gave Toronto the night’s first lead with 2:07 left in the first period. The 27-year-old captain, who was selected with the first overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, took a Matthew Knies’ feed and found twine on a backhand shot from just outside of the crease to make it 1-0.

But Detroit responded and knotted the game at 1-1 in the final minute of the opening frame, as Austin Watson netted a backhand shot of his own from in tight at 19:19. The lone assist on Watson’s third tally of the season went to Justin Holl, who spent parts of his first six NHL seasons (2017-23) with the Maple Leafs.