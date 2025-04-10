PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road trip, try for season sweep of Panthers on Thursday

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Still in the chase for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot, the Detroit Red Wings will kick off a back-to-back set in the Sunshine State when they face the defending Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Red Wings (36-34-7; 79 points) are aiming to sweep the three-game season series against the Panthers (45-29-4; 94 points) after earning a 5-2 win in Florida on Jan. 16 and a 2-1 victory in Detroit four days ago (April 6).

This three-game road trip started on Tuesday, when Detroit fell to the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1. Captain Dylan Larkin scored his 29th goal of the season and goalie Cam Talbot made 17 saves for the Red Wings, who are one of four clubs (New York Islanders, Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers) trailing the Canadiens by eight points for that second Wild-Card spot.

“We had all the momentum in the world during the first period [on Tuesday],” Patrick Kane said. “We lose it in the second and we couldn’t get it back. There’s going to be momentum swings throughout a game. We got to find a way to get it back as quickly as possible when we don’t have it.”