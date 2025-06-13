Postava ‘so proud and happy’ after signing two-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Postava also earned some notable accolades for his special campaign, including both the Czech Extraliga Goaltender of the Year and Playoff MVP.

“For me, [the awards] are not too important,” Postava said. “It’s more important to win.”

Beyond statistics, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound goaltender has continued developing his mental approach and technical base.

“I think I have a really good mindset towards the game,” Postava said. “My butterfly too.”

Originally undrafted, Postava said his dream is now to climb the organizational ladder and play for the Red Wings, a club he spent a little bit of time watching while growing up in Valasske Mezirici, Czechia.

“I didn’t have a favorite [NHL] team from my childhood,” Postava said. “I did watch all the Czech goalies, like Dominik Hasek and Petr Mrazek in Detroit.”

Postava knows how much time those previously mentioned Czech players spent working on their craft to ultimately reach the sport’s highest level, and he aims to do the same.

“I must train every day and get better and better,” Postava said. “Obviously, I’m still only 23 years old. I’m going to get help from my trainers and do what they say.”

But in the meantime, Postava is going to enjoy his contractual achievement.

“I don’t have the words for this,” Postava said. “I’m so proud and happy to be part of this organization. Now, I want to do my part to help the organization win.”