Postava ‘so proud and happy’ after signing two-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

DetroitRedWings.com recently spoke with the 23-year-old goalie, who inked deal on Tuesday

DET_Image (15)
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Not only is Michal Postava, who signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, intrinsically motivated, but the 23-year-old prospect wants to become the best goalie he can be in honor of his late father.

“My whole family was so happy I signed with Detroit,” Postava told DetroitRedWings.com on Thursday. “My dad passed when I was 13 years old, and I try to be better every day because of him. I want to make him proud.”

Postava spent the 2024-25 season with HC Kometa Brno in the Czech Extraliga, posting a 23-18-0 record with a 2.39 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and three shutouts in 42 regular-season games. He went on to backstop the club to the Czech Extraliga Championship, going 10-7 with a 1.97 GAA, .940 SV% and three shutouts in 17 postseason contests.

“From the start [of the season], I think I became calmer,” said Postava, whose playoff SV% was the best among all netminders in Czechia’s top professional league. “For me, that’s really good.”

Postava also earned some notable accolades for his special campaign, including both the Czech Extraliga Goaltender of the Year and Playoff MVP.

“For me, [the awards] are not too important,” Postava said. “It’s more important to win.”

Beyond statistics, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound goaltender has continued developing his mental approach and technical base.

“I think I have a really good mindset towards the game,” Postava said. “My butterfly too.”

Originally undrafted, Postava said his dream is now to climb the organizational ladder and play for the Red Wings, a club he spent a little bit of time watching while growing up in Valasske Mezirici, Czechia.

“I didn’t have a favorite [NHL] team from my childhood,” Postava said. “I did watch all the Czech goalies, like Dominik Hasek and Petr Mrazek in Detroit.”

Postava knows how much time those previously mentioned Czech players spent working on their craft to ultimately reach the sport’s highest level, and he aims to do the same.

“I must train every day and get better and better,” Postava said. “Obviously, I’m still only 23 years old. I’m going to get help from my trainers and do what they say.”

But in the meantime, Postava is going to enjoy his contractual achievement.

“I don’t have the words for this,” Postava said. “I’m so proud and happy to be part of this organization. Now, I want to do my part to help the organization win.”

News Feed

Confidence helps Johansson navigate rookie campaign with Red Wings

‘Excited to sign with my favorite childhood team’: Kiiskinen inks three-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Talbot expecting himself, Detroit to build on 2024-25 season

Lombardi ‘happy’ hard work paid off in strong return from midseason injury with Griffins

Petry sought to make the most of injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign

Watson takes stock of Griffins’ 2024-25 season, turns page to summer

Following 2024-25 season split between Grand Rapids and Detroit, Soderblom riding confidence into summer

Comfortability with Griffins aiding Tuomisto, who wants to ‘keep developing and pushing forward’

2024-25 Red Wings for Reading program impacted 10,000 students in metro Detroit

Red Wings will pick No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Personal expectations, growing more consistent motivates Lyon after 2024-25 season with Red Wings

Yzerman, McLellan discuss takeaways from Red Wings’ 2024-25 season and offseason focus

Brandsegg-Nygård, Sandin-Pellikka soaking up first AHL opportunity with Griffins

Red Wings reflect on 2024-25 season, know there’s 'a lot of things to learn from’

Red Wings assign Elmer Söderblom to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings close out 2024-25 regular season with 4-3 overtime loss in Toronto

PREVIEW: Continuing to build game important to Red Wings, who aim to finish 2024-25 regular season strong in Toronto on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings handle Devils on the road, 5-2, for third straight win

Petry’s strong commitment to community earns nomination for 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

PREVIEW: Red Wings face Devils in front end of back-to-back road set on Wednesday

Red Wings reassign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Axel Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids from Skellefteå AIK

RECAP: Red Wings recognize 'incredible' fans, cap 2024-25 regular-season home slate with 6-4 win over Stars

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Stars for Fan Appreciation Night on Monday

‘A great honor:’ Kane named Red Wings’ 2024-25 Bill Masterton Trophy nominee

RECAP: Kasper scores twice, including game-winner in OT, to send Red Wings past Lightning, 4-3

PREVIEW: Fighting to stay alive in the Wild-Card race, Detroit wraps up back-to-back set in Tampa Bay on Friday 

RECAP: Red Wings strike first on the road, but ultimately lose to Panthers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road trip, try for season sweep of Panthers on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings’ Wild-Card hopes take hit in 4-1 loss at Canadiens

PREVIEW: Focused on gaining ground in Wild-Card chase, Red Wings know what’s at stake going into Montreal on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Talbot’s 30-save night on home ice helps Red Wings get past Panthers, 2-1 

PREVIEW: With points at a premium, Red Wings finish homestand against defending Stanley-Cup champion Panthers on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings hold off visiting Hurricanes for a 5-3 ‘team win’

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes for Tigers Night on Friday

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings confident ‘in what we have in this room’ as they prepare for final multi-game homestand of 2024-25 regular season this weekend

RECAP: Talbot sharp, but Red Wings fall in overtime at Blues, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to put best foot forward against red-hot Blues on Tuesday 

Red Wings look ahead to April slate: ‘It comes down to winning hockey games ourselves’

RECAP: Red Wings’ 2-1 victory over Bruins ‘something to build off’

PREVIEW: Red Wings expecting competitive clash against visiting Bruins on Saturday

Latonya Garth named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Red Wings push, but can’t finish third-period comeback in 4-3 loss to Senators 

Red Wings assign Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Both in thick of Eastern Conference Wild-Card race, Red Wings host Senators on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings conclude road swing with 5-2 loss to Avalanche

Red Wings recall Sebastian Cossa from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

PREVIEW: Big test awaits Red Wings in Colorado on Tuesday 