Postava ‘so proud and happy’ after signing two-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

DETROIT -- Not only is Michal Postava, who signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, intrinsically motivated, but the 23-year-old prospect wants to become the best goalie he can be in honor of his late father.
“My whole family was so happy I signed with Detroit,” Postava told DetroitRedWings.com on Thursday. “My dad passed when I was 13 years old, and I try to be better every day because of him. I want to make him proud.”
Postava spent the 2024-25 season with HC Kometa Brno in the Czech Extraliga, posting a 23-18-0 record with a 2.39 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and three shutouts in 42 regular-season games. He went on to backstop the club to the Czech Extraliga Championship, going 10-7 with a 1.97 GAA, .940 SV% and three shutouts in 17 postseason contests.
“From the start [of the season], I think I became calmer,” said Postava, whose playoff SV% was the best among all netminders in Czechia’s top professional league. “For me, that’s really good.”