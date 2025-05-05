Red Wings will pick No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Detroit has the 13th selection for just the second time in franchise history

DET_Draft_05.05.25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Primed to inject more young talent into their organizational pipeline, the Detroit Red Wings will select No. 13 overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft following Monday night’s NHL Draft Lottery.

Going into the Draft Lottery, the Red Wings had a 5.1-percent chance at securing the No. 2 overall pick and the best chance (85.7 percent) of getting the No. 12 overall pick. Because a team can only move up a maximum of 10 spots in the draft order, only the top 11 clubs are eligible to win the No.1 overall pick.

The New York Islanders won the drawing for the top pick, while the San Jose Sharks are set to select second and the Chicago Blackhawks will draft third.

Detroit currently owns nine picks in this year’s NHL Entry Draft, which will take place at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater from June 27-28.

News Feed

Personal expectations, growing more consistent motivates Lyon after 2024-25 season with Red Wings

Yzerman, McLellan discuss takeaways from Red Wings’ 2024-25 season and offseason focus

Brandsegg-Nygård, Sandin-Pellikka soaking up first AHL opportunity with Griffins

Red Wings reflect on 2024-25 season, know there’s 'a lot of things to learn from’

Red Wings assign Elmer Söderblom to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings close out 2024-25 regular season with 4-3 overtime loss in Toronto

PREVIEW: Continuing to build game important to Red Wings, who aim to finish 2024-25 regular season strong in Toronto on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings handle Devils on the road, 5-2, for third straight win

Petry’s strong commitment to community earns nomination for 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

PREVIEW: Red Wings face Devils in front end of back-to-back road set on Wednesday

Red Wings reassign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Axel Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids from Skellefteå AIK

RECAP: Red Wings recognize 'incredible' fans, cap 2024-25 regular-season home slate with 6-4 win over Stars

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Stars for Fan Appreciation Night on Monday

‘A great honor:’ Kane named Red Wings’ 2024-25 Bill Masterton Trophy nominee

RECAP: Kasper scores twice, including game-winner in OT, to send Red Wings past Lightning, 4-3

PREVIEW: Fighting to stay alive in the Wild-Card race, Detroit wraps up back-to-back set in Tampa Bay on Friday 

RECAP: Red Wings strike first on the road, but ultimately lose to Panthers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road trip, try for season sweep of Panthers on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings’ Wild-Card hopes take hit in 4-1 loss at Canadiens

PREVIEW: Focused on gaining ground in Wild-Card chase, Red Wings know what’s at stake going into Montreal on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Talbot’s 30-save night on home ice helps Red Wings get past Panthers, 2-1 

PREVIEW: With points at a premium, Red Wings finish homestand against defending Stanley-Cup champion Panthers on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings hold off visiting Hurricanes for a 5-3 ‘team win’

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes for Tigers Night on Friday

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings confident ‘in what we have in this room’ as they prepare for final multi-game homestand of 2024-25 regular season this weekend

RECAP: Talbot sharp, but Red Wings fall in overtime at Blues, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to put best foot forward against red-hot Blues on Tuesday 

Red Wings look ahead to April slate: ‘It comes down to winning hockey games ourselves’

RECAP: Red Wings’ 2-1 victory over Bruins ‘something to build off’

PREVIEW: Red Wings expecting competitive clash against visiting Bruins on Saturday

Latonya Garth named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Red Wings push, but can’t finish third-period comeback in 4-3 loss to Senators 

Red Wings assign Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Both in thick of Eastern Conference Wild-Card race, Red Wings host Senators on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings conclude road swing with 5-2 loss to Avalanche

Red Wings recall Sebastian Cossa from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

PREVIEW: Big test awaits Red Wings in Colorado on Tuesday 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘found a way to stick with an ugly night,’ get first-ever win in Utah, 5-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings out to halt two-game skid, set for first game in Utah on Monday  

Lacey Catarino named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings practice at Utah Olympic Oval on Sunday afternoon 

RECAP: Red Wings fall in Vegas, 6-3

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings resume road stretch out West, ready for Golden Knights on Saturday

Red Wings sign forward Eduards Tralmaks to one-year, two-way contract for 2025-26 season

Red Wings recall Austin Watson and Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

A ‘complete player’ for Red Wings, DeBrincat plays 600th career NHL game