Red Wings will pick No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

DETROIT – Primed to inject more young talent into their organizational pipeline, the Detroit Red Wings will select No. 13 overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft following Monday night’s NHL Draft Lottery.

Going into the Draft Lottery, the Red Wings had a 5.1-percent chance at securing the No. 2 overall pick and the best chance (85.7 percent) of getting the No. 12 overall pick. Because a team can only move up a maximum of 10 spots in the draft order, only the top 11 clubs are eligible to win the No.1 overall pick.