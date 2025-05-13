Following 2024-25 season split between Grand Rapids and Detroit, Soderblom riding confidence into summer

“When you think about Elmer, you think about, ‘Well, can he use his size?’ He’s a big man,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said in February. “There are different ways of using his size. When you talk like that, you think of these big hits and all that type of stuff, and he does do that. But he uses his size so effectively when he hunts pucks down. Players might be skating away from him, they may be a step or two faster, but out comes this long hook and they can’t skate through that. It’s off your tape and he’s got it again.”

In addition to using his imposing frame both with and away from the puck, Soderblom expressed satisfaction in growing in other aspects of his play as the year progressed.

“Simplifying my game a little bit more and finding the consistency level, I think I improved those,” Soderblom said. “Also, my physicality. I think I improved that but at the same time, I can get even better at it. That’s why I’m looking forward to next year, to keep improving and keep doing more stuff like that. Other than that, of course I’m happy with my offensive play. I feel confident in the O-zone, and I just want to keep building on that.”

A sixth-round pick (No. 159 overall) of the Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Soderblom said one of the most important things he picked up from Detroit’s more-experienced players this season was how to traverse the daily grind of the NHL.

“You have to find a way to play for 82 games,” Soderblom said. “You have to find a way to be consistent. I think a lot of the veteran guys know how to do that. They bring something to the table every night, so I think that just finding a way to be consistent is going to be huge for me. That’s a step in the right direction.”