Following 2024-25 season split between Grand Rapids and Detroit, Soderblom riding confidence into summer

DETROIT -- Elmer Soderblom considers his 2024-25 season, which saw the 23-year-old forward establish himself with the Detroit Red Wings after being recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Jan. 21, the direct result of recent hard work he’s put into his all-around game.
“I think it’s a combination of a lot of things, but of course it feels like the confidence got better and better during my time here,” Soderblom said during his end-of-season media session on April 12. “Also, I’ve been working really hard over the last couple years so eventually it’s going to click. I’m happy that the season turned out good for me, so I’m just happy. I’m looking forward to next season to prove and show it even more.”
During the regular season, after recording 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 38 AHL games, Soderblom tallied 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 26 NHL contests. An undisclosed injury sidelined Soderblom down the stretch with the Red Wings, but the 6-foot-8, 246-pound forward recovered to appear in three 2025 Calder Cup Playoff games with the Griffins, who were swept by the Texas Stars in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals.