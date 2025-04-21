Red Wings reflect on 2024-25 season, know ‘there’s a lot of things to learn from’

DETROIT -- Before heading their separate ways for the offseason, Detroit Red Wings players held their end-of-season media sessions at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday morning, answering questions about the 2024-25 campaign, their individual performances, raised expectations for next season and much more.

Detroit finished with a 39-35-8 (86 points) record this season, good for sixth place in the Atlantic Division but unfortunately five points behind the Montreal Canadiens (40-31-11; 91 points) for the Eastern Conference’s second and final Wild-Card spot.

“You grow up playing hockey and you play to win stuff,” said Lucas Raymond, who led the Red Wings in both assists (53) and points (80) this season. “Whether that’s a pewee tournament or whatever it is, you’re always used to playing those games. Obviously, not being able to do that is frustrating. It’s not fun at all. I think I speak for everyone when I say that. Everyone is very determined to change that and take that next step very soon.”