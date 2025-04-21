Red Wings reflect on 2024-25 season, know ‘there’s a lot of things to learn from’

Players discuss highs and lows of campaign as well as their optimism moving forward under McLellan

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Before heading their separate ways for the offseason, Detroit Red Wings players held their end-of-season media sessions at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday morning, answering questions about the 2024-25 campaign, their individual performances, raised expectations for next season and much more.

Detroit finished with a 39-35-8 (86 points) record this season, good for sixth place in the Atlantic Division but unfortunately five points behind the Montreal Canadiens (40-31-11; 91 points) for the Eastern Conference’s second and final Wild-Card spot.

“You grow up playing hockey and you play to win stuff,” said Lucas Raymond, who led the Red Wings in both assists (53) and points (80) this season. “Whether that’s a pewee tournament or whatever it is, you’re always used to playing those games. Obviously, not being able to do that is frustrating. It’s not fun at all. I think I speak for everyone when I say that. Everyone is very determined to change that and take that next step very soon.”

Detroit was 13-17-4 (30 points) when it made an in-season coaching change, naming Todd McLellan as head coach and Trent Yawney as assistant coach on Dec. 27. Although the team ultimately fell short of its postseason aspirations, the Red Wings finished 26-18-4 (56 points) under McLellan, equivalent to a 96-point pace over a full 82-game campaign.

“It sucks to think if maybe we started or ended the season better, we’re in,” said Alex DeBrincat, who scored a club-best 39 goals this season. “I think it’s impressive for our group to be able to battle back and get back in the picture, then obviously disappointing to basically throw it away and give it back. Overall, a lot of things to learn from this year and just come back next year ready to go.”

As they each took stock of the past seven months, the players candidly discussed things the group and themselves must clean up if they aim to trek deeper into the month of April next year. One key area of emphasis is the penalty kill, which finished 32nd in the NHL at 70.1 percent this season.

Dylan Larkin Season Ending Media | April 19, 2025

“That was a struggle for us throughout the year and especially early on,” Jeff Petry said. “I can think of a couple games where they get four power plays and score three times, so those hurt. Special teams is a huge part of this League. Winning those special teams within the game usually puts you in a position to have success and win those games.”

A desire to find more consistency was also brought up.

“You go on a seven-game winning streak after Christmas, you lose and then you go on another seven-game winning streak,” goalie Cam Talbot said. “Then we lose six [consecutive games] in March there. If we can cut out the streakiness, I feel like that’s where we could really grow.”

Patrick Kane Season Ending Media | April 19, 2025

Several positives can still be drawn from this season, including, but not limited to, Detroit’s fourth-ranked power play (27.0 percent), the development of several young players and a team that evolved by going through some adversity.

“It’s a disappointing finish to the season, but I think even when we were officially eliminated, we were still playing for each other and wanted to win games,” Patrick Kane said. “We still wanted to play well and within the system. You don’t see any guys off on their own or doing their own thing, and obviously that starts with the coaching staff but also the leaders and players within the dressing room. I think it really is a good core and foundation that’s in there that’s leading us.”

Andrew Copp said McLellan has both the coaching experience and tangibles it will take to guide Detroit in the right direction going forward.

Alex DeBrincat Season Ending Media | April 19, 2025

“It’s tough when you’re not playing because you’re not in the fight,” Copp admitted. “You don’t know the intricacies of the meetings or what’s going on on the bench and all that. But from the time that I did have, I thought [McLellan] was a real leader. He had a really nice presence to him in terms of getting us going and holding us accountable, but at the same time empowering the players on the team and the leadership and trusting us to instinctually play.”

Captain Dylan Larkin also spoke about McLellan’s quick and noticeable impact, adding how he’s already looking forward to September.

“Todd is a really good coach and I’ve been very impressed with him,” Larkin said. “A Training Camp with our group, our young guys and our core with him would be very valuable. I think Todd is going to really help turn this thing around here.”

