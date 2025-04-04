Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Forward has skated in 523 NHL games with Nashville, Ottawa, Tampa Bay and Detroit since 2012-13

DET-Watson
By Thomas Roth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forward Austin Watson to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Watson, 33, has played in eight games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season, recording two goals, 17 penalty minutes, seven shots and 21 hits in 6:10 average time on ice. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward has also skated in 56 games with the Griffins this season and ranks among the team leaders with 16 goals (3rd), 21 assists (T4th), 37 points (T2nd), a plus-nine rating (T2nd), 94 penalty minutes (1st), seven power play goals (T1st), 12 power play points (2nd), two shorthanded goals (T1st), two game-winning goals (T4th) and 138 shots (1st). He represented the Griffins at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in Palm Desert, Calif., along with goaltender Sebastian Cossa. Watson spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Tampa Bay Lightning, tallying four points (2-2-4), a plus-two rating and 93 penalty minutes in 33 games. Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the first round (18th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Watson has compiled 120 points (62-58-120) and 722 penalty minutes in 523 games with the Predators, Ottawa Senators, Lightning and Red Wings since 2012-13. Watson has also registered 19 points (10-9-19) and 48 penalty minutes in 45 postseason contests, helping the Predators reach the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Additionally, Watson has played in parts of seven AHL seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals and Griffins, racking up 169 points (89-80-169), a plus-19 rating and 183 penalty minutes in 290 games.

A native of Ann Arbor, Mich., Watson played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Windsor Spitfires, Peterborough Petes and London Knights from 2008-12 prior to turning professional, winning OHL championships with Windsor in 2009 and London in 2012. During his major junior career, Watson collected 219 points (89-130-219) and 164 penalty minutes in 244 games, in addition to 22 points (12-10-22) and 27 penalty minutes in 43 postseason matchups. Watson captured a Memorial Cup title with Windsor in 2009, and later earned the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as OHL Playoff MVP with London in 2012. Watson also skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program in 2009-10, notching six points (4-2-6) and 33 penalty minutes in nine appearances. On the international stage, Watson served as an alternate captain with Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Championship, collecting one assist and 27 penalty minutes in 10 games. He also competed at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship, showing nine points (3-6-9) and a plus-six rating in six games. Watson earned a gold medal with Team USA at the 2010 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, logging three points (2-1-3), a plus-two rating and 33 penalty minutes in seven contests.

