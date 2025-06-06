Talbot expecting himself, Detroit to build on 2024-25 season

In first campaign with Red Wings, 37-year-old led club’s goalies in several statistical categories

DET_Talbot12325-AMF-2686
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Although the Detroit Red Wings fell short in their pursuit of a 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs spot, goalie Cam Talbot believes the players can constructively look back on the campaign.

“It’s never an easy time of the year when you don’t accomplish what you want to accomplish at the start of the season,” Talbot said during his end-of-season media session on April 19. “Definitely disappointing, the way it ended. We made some strides towards the end of the year and from Christmas on when the coaching change happened. I think that’s something we can build off heading into next year.”

Cam Talbot Season Ending Media | April 19, 2025

Despite being new to Detroit after signing a two-year free-agent deal with the club last summer, the 37-year-old provided a strong veteran presence on the ice and in the dressing room this season. Talbot also led all Red Wings netminders in games played (47), wins (21) save percentage (.901), shutouts (2), shots against (1,295), saves (1,167) and time on ice (2642:10).

“We look at Cam’s season, he did very well,” Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said on April 29. “We’re pleased. He met expectations for us.”

In 2024-25, Talbot reunited with Todd McLellan, who the Red Wings named head coach on Dec. 26, after the pair worked together with the Los Angeles Kings (2023-24) and Edmonton Oilers (2015-19).

According to Talbot, while midseason coaching changes can make it “tough to implement everything throughout the year,” he noted how the Red Wings showed improvement in several areas and have a strong foundation in place heading into the summer.

“Maybe the numbers didn’t always tell the story, but I thought our penalty kill did get better throughout the season,” Talbot said. “Our systems were a little bit tighter. We were coming out of our zone a little bit, changing some breakouts and stuff like that. Communication and accountability, on and off the ice, [McLellan and assistant coach Trent Yawney] just bring so much of that. You could tell, when they came in, things started to change. I think the whole group is looking forward to starting fresh and from Training Camp next year.”

And from his vantage point between the pipes, Talbot also got a front-row seat to the continued development of Detroit’s talented core.

“You can see the strides this team is making, especially having such a young backend with Mo [Seider], Simon [Edvinsson] and Albert [Johansson] getting a lot of big minutes against the top players in this League,” Talbot said. “You can see the growth in them, so that’s only going to continue to make us better. You’re getting guys like Lucas [Raymond] and [captain Dylan Larkin] who are big portions of our game up front…I think the growth within the room and the cohesiveness within the group was fun to see and be part of.”

News Feed

Lombardi ‘happy’ hard work paid off in strong return from midseason injury with Griffins

Petry sought to make the most of injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign

Watson takes stock of Griffins’ 2024-25 season, turns page to summer

Following 2024-25 season split between Grand Rapids and Detroit, Soderblom riding confidence into summer

Comfortability with Griffins aiding Tuomisto, who wants to ‘keep developing and pushing forward’

2024-25 Red Wings for Reading program impacted 10,000 students in metro Detroit

Red Wings will pick No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Personal expectations, growing more consistent motivates Lyon after 2024-25 season with Red Wings

Yzerman, McLellan discuss takeaways from Red Wings’ 2024-25 season and offseason focus

Brandsegg-Nygård, Sandin-Pellikka soaking up first AHL opportunity with Griffins

Red Wings reflect on 2024-25 season, know there’s 'a lot of things to learn from’

Red Wings assign Elmer Söderblom to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings close out 2024-25 regular season with 4-3 overtime loss in Toronto

PREVIEW: Continuing to build game important to Red Wings, who aim to finish 2024-25 regular season strong in Toronto on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings handle Devils on the road, 5-2, for third straight win

Petry’s strong commitment to community earns nomination for 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

PREVIEW: Red Wings face Devils in front end of back-to-back road set on Wednesday

Red Wings reassign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Axel Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids from Skellefteå AIK

RECAP: Red Wings recognize 'incredible' fans, cap 2024-25 regular-season home slate with 6-4 win over Stars

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Stars for Fan Appreciation Night on Monday

‘A great honor:’ Kane named Red Wings’ 2024-25 Bill Masterton Trophy nominee

RECAP: Kasper scores twice, including game-winner in OT, to send Red Wings past Lightning, 4-3

PREVIEW: Fighting to stay alive in the Wild-Card race, Detroit wraps up back-to-back set in Tampa Bay on Friday 

RECAP: Red Wings strike first on the road, but ultimately lose to Panthers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road trip, try for season sweep of Panthers on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings’ Wild-Card hopes take hit in 4-1 loss at Canadiens

PREVIEW: Focused on gaining ground in Wild-Card chase, Red Wings know what’s at stake going into Montreal on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Talbot’s 30-save night on home ice helps Red Wings get past Panthers, 2-1 

PREVIEW: With points at a premium, Red Wings finish homestand against defending Stanley-Cup champion Panthers on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings hold off visiting Hurricanes for a 5-3 ‘team win’

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes for Tigers Night on Friday

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings confident ‘in what we have in this room’ as they prepare for final multi-game homestand of 2024-25 regular season this weekend

RECAP: Talbot sharp, but Red Wings fall in overtime at Blues, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to put best foot forward against red-hot Blues on Tuesday 

Red Wings look ahead to April slate: ‘It comes down to winning hockey games ourselves’

RECAP: Red Wings’ 2-1 victory over Bruins ‘something to build off’

PREVIEW: Red Wings expecting competitive clash against visiting Bruins on Saturday

Latonya Garth named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Red Wings push, but can’t finish third-period comeback in 4-3 loss to Senators 

Red Wings assign Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Both in thick of Eastern Conference Wild-Card race, Red Wings host Senators on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings conclude road swing with 5-2 loss to Avalanche

Red Wings recall Sebastian Cossa from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

PREVIEW: Big test awaits Red Wings in Colorado on Tuesday 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘found a way to stick with an ugly night,’ get first-ever win in Utah, 5-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings out to halt two-game skid, set for first game in Utah on Monday  

Lacey Catarino named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree