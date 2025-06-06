Talbot expecting himself, Detroit to build on 2024-25 season

DETROIT -- Although the Detroit Red Wings fell short in their pursuit of a 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs spot, goalie Cam Talbot believes the players can constructively look back on the campaign.
“It’s never an easy time of the year when you don’t accomplish what you want to accomplish at the start of the season,” Talbot said during his end-of-season media session on April 19. “Definitely disappointing, the way it ended. We made some strides towards the end of the year and from Christmas on when the coaching change happened. I think that’s something we can build off heading into next year.”