Talbot expecting himself, Detroit to build on 2024-25 season

“Maybe the numbers didn’t always tell the story, but I thought our penalty kill did get better throughout the season,” Talbot said. “Our systems were a little bit tighter. We were coming out of our zone a little bit, changing some breakouts and stuff like that. Communication and accountability, on and off the ice, [McLellan and assistant coach Trent Yawney] just bring so much of that. You could tell, when they came in, things started to change. I think the whole group is looking forward to starting fresh and from Training Camp next year.”

And from his vantage point between the pipes, Talbot also got a front-row seat to the continued development of Detroit’s talented core.

“You can see the strides this team is making, especially having such a young backend with Mo [Seider], Simon [Edvinsson] and Albert [Johansson] getting a lot of big minutes against the top players in this League,” Talbot said. “You can see the growth in them, so that’s only going to continue to make us better. You’re getting guys like Lucas [Raymond] and [captain Dylan Larkin] who are big portions of our game up front…I think the growth within the room and the cohesiveness within the group was fun to see and be part of.”