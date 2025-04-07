RECAP: Talbot’s 30-save night on home ice helps lead Red Wings to 2-1 win over Panthers 

DeBrincat and Compher find back of the net for Detroit, which pushes point streak to four straight games

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings completed an important sweep of their final multi-game homestand of the 2024-25 regular season with a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night and have now pointed in four consecutive contests as they continue to keep pace in the race for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot.

“I think we’re doing a pretty good job of playing with the lead,” Alex DeBrincat said. “Not sitting back too much and trying to get our chances, but there’s a learning curve there with that too. All year, we’ve been up and down with that. Today was alright, but we still have better and can still control the play a lot more in the third period.”

The Red Wings (36-33-7; 79 points) remained six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second Wild-Card spot after their Original Six and Atlantic Division rival defeated the Nashville Predators later in the night. Netminder Vitek Vanecek finished with 22 saves for the Panthers (44-29-4; 92 points).

“The team is very confident in him right now and that’s a real good thing to have at this time of the year,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said about goalie Cam Talbot, who made 30 saves and has posted a 3-0-1 record in his last four appearances.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Red Wings broke through on their second power-play opportunity of the night at 4:37 of the second period. Scored by Alex DeBrincat, he collected a nice no-look pass from Lucas Raymond in the middle of the left face-off circle before he fired a wrist shot past Vanecek to make it 1-0.

Sunday’s game-opening goal, which Patrick Kane also assisted on, gave DeBrincat 35 on the campaign, making him the first Red Wings player to reach that total since Marian Hossa netted 40 in 2008-09.

“I think I had quite a few dips in my play last year,” said DeBrincat, who also has the highest shooting percentage (15.7) on the club this season. “This year, I’m just trying to do a better job of being consistent, just work hard even when it’s not going in, find a way to get to the net and put them in. Sometimes you can play your best game and not score, and sometimes you can play your worst game and have two or three [goals].”

J.T. Compher made it 2-0 at 11:23 of the second period, a quick snap shot from the left face-off circle off the rush that he got past Vanecek glove side for his 10th goal of the season. The assists went to Marco Kasper and Jeff Petry.

“He’s played well lately,” McLellan said about Compher, who became the 10th Red Wings skater to score double-digit goals this season. “He’s skating, involved and leading instead of trailing in a shift. He’s involved a lot.”

Getting Florida on the board late, Anton Lundell deflected Mackie Samoskevich’s shot from the left face-off circle to make it 2-1 with 40 seconds left in regulation. Then with just a couple seconds remaining, Talbot made a spectacular glove save on Lundell to lock in the regulation win.

“I lost sight of the puck for a second, but I knew when it got to the flank, I was thinking he was probably going to put it towards the net with that much time left,” Talbot said. “He makes a good play through the seam and from there, it’s just desperation. I’m trying to get as much of my body as I can to the other side of the net and make the save. Luckily, it fell right underneath me, and I was able to cover it up and not give them a second chance.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will take off for a pivotal three-game road trip, first battling the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

POSTGAME QUOTES

McLellan on what he’s seen from DeBrincat

“We knew this player was very competitive. We’ve seen him play. There’s an element of toughness and feistiness in him. For me, it’s the defensive acumen; the ability to break plays up and work coming back.”

DeBrincat on his overall thoughts on Sunday’s game

“I thought we were pretty good, a little slow to start. I think we had a lot of chances. Obviously, [Talbot] came up big when they had chances. I think definitely got to limit some chances from them but overall two points are two points.”

Talbot on his leadership and his experience playing playoff hockey

“I’m more of a lead by example type of guy. I don’t really like to say too much in the room. I let my work ethic and professionalism show the way, so the guys are doing a heck of a job right now. I’ll just keep doing everything I can do to give us a chance.”

Talbot on if Detroit is scoreboard watching

“You’re definitely looking outside. We know that we need help right now. We’ve got to jump more than one team to make it in, so obviously we have to keep taking care of our business. We do need some help around the League as well, so I’d be lying if I said we’re not looking.”

