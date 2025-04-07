RECAP: Talbot’s 30-save night on home ice helps lead Red Wings to 2-1 win over Panthers 

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings completed an important sweep of their final multi-game homestand of the 2024-25 regular season with a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night and have now pointed in four consecutive contests as they continue to keep pace in the race for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot.

“I think we’re doing a pretty good job of playing with the lead,” Alex DeBrincat said. “Not sitting back too much and trying to get our chances, but there’s a learning curve there with that too. All year, we’ve been up and down with that. Today was alright, but we still have better and can still control the play a lot more in the third period.”

The Red Wings (36-33-7; 79 points) remained six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second Wild-Card spot after their Original Six and Atlantic Division rival defeated the Nashville Predators later in the night. Netminder Vitek Vanecek finished with 22 saves for the Panthers (44-29-4; 92 points).

“The team is very confident in him right now and that’s a real good thing to have at this time of the year,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said about goalie Cam Talbot, who made 30 saves and has posted a 3-0-1 record in his last four appearances.