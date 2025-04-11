PREVIEW: Fighting to stay alive in the Wild-Card race, Detroit wraps up back-to-back set in Tampa Bay on Friday 

TAMPA BAY -- After dropping the front half of their back-to-back set in the Sunshine State, the Detroit Red Wings will try to quickly rebound when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at AMALIE Arena on Friday night.

Friday’s 7 p.m. puck drop (broadcast coverage on FanDuelSports Network Detroit and WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit) puts a bow on the season series between the Red Wings (36-35-7; 79 points) and Lightning (45-26-7; 97 points). Detroit trails the season series 1-2-0, its lone win over Tampa Bay coming by way of a 2-0 shutout victory at Little Caesars Arena on Jan 25.

“We’re going to have to play with some emotion,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said following Thursday’s 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. “We’re going to have to win battles. I say that because when we do that, we’re a good team and we can play with anyone. That’s what it’s going to take the rest of the way.”