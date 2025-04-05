RECAP: Red Wings hold off visiting Hurricanes for a 5-3 ‘team win’

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings entered Friday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes needing all the points they can get in their remaining regular-season schedule to keep pace in the race for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot.

And by earning a tremendously important 5-3 victory over the Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena, the Red Wings moved just four points back of the Montreal Canadiens for that final postseason spot.

“They're a tough team to play against,” said Patrick Kane, who scored his 20 th goal of the season. “They pressure you; they frustrate you. A lot of our goals tonight were Grade-A chances, and we knew when we got those chances, we had to bear down and take advantage of them.”

Goaltender Cam Talbot made 30 saves for the Red Wings (35-33-7; 77 points), who pushed their point streak to three straight games. In net for the Hurricanes (46-25-4; 96 points), who saw their three-game winning streak snapped, goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 16 shots.

“I don't think a goaltender can just beat that team on his own,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “It has to be a team game. And we made some mistakes. They made us pay, but we sold out, blocked some shots, got some good penalty killing, and some timely saves when we needed it. For me, [Talbot] was real good, but this was as much a team win as it was a goaltender win.”

The Red Wings opened the scoring at 9:03 in the first period when Ben Chiarot buried a drifting rebound from the left-side faceoff circle after Alex DeBrincat’s high-slot wrister hit the post, giving Detroit a 1-0 lead. It was Chiarot’s fourth goal of the season, with captain Dylan Larkin earning a secondary assist.