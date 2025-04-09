RECAP: Red Wings’ Wild-Card hopes take hit in 4-1 loss at Canadiens

MONTREAL -- After falling to the Montreal Canadiens, 4-1, at Bell Centre on Tuesday night, the Detroit Red Wings now trail their Original Six and Atlantic Division rival by eight points for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot, a tough position to be in but certainly not out of the race just yet with five regular-season games still to go.

“This just makes our road a little harder,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “Anything can happen. Look at what has gone on since the Trade Deadline in our conference. We got to win. It’s a tough back-to-back [on Thursday and Friday] and tough matchups the rest of the way. If we play like that tonight, I think we’re going to win some hockey games down the stretch.”

Detroit (36-34-7; 79 points), which got 17 saves from goalie Cam Talbot, does have one game in hand on Montreal (39-30-9; 87 points), which saw netminder Sam Montembeault turn aside 35 shots.

“We’re still alive,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We’re not dummies. We know we’re on life support and we need help, but let’s rely on each other.”

Detroit certainly dominated first period, outshooting Montreal 23-5 but only had a 1-0 lead to show for their effort. That goal, which ended up being the Red Wings’ only of the night, was scored by captain Dylan Larkin when he tapped home a pass from Patrick Kane on a 3-on-1 rush at 9:54.

Larkin, who is one goal away from his fourth consecutive 30-goal campaign, passed Reed Larson for the most career NHL points (571) by a U.S.-born skater in Red Wings history with his game-opening tally.

“That’s hockey, right? Some games are like that, where you control the play,” Kane said. “We dominated the first 20 minutes and we’re still in a good spot with a one-goal lead but would have been nice to get that second one.”