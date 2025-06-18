Grateful for NHL experience with Red Wings in 2024-25, Cossa focused on next steps

GRAND RAPIDS -- Goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa is even more determined to reach new heights after his brief stint with the Detroit Red Wings during the 2024-25 season, which included the 22-year-old winning his NHL debut via a shootout in a relief effort against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Dec. 9.

“That experience was huge for me,” Cossa recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “You’re around all those guys at Training Camp and in the preseason, but when you’re there doing the real thing with them in a competitive mode like that it’s really fun. I was really happy to get the win there, grow from it and know what that’s like.”

In his second full campaign with the Griffins, Cossa posted a 21-15-5 record with a 2.45 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and one shutout over an AHL career-high 41 regular-season games before appearing in two Calder Cup Playoff contests.