RECAP: Talbot sharp, but Red Wings fall in overtime at Blues, 2-1

ST. LOUIS -- Goalie Cam Talbot impressed against the hottest club in the NHL, finishing with 35 saves, but the Detroit Red Wings had to settle for just one point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday night.

“We played a really good road game for a long time,” J.T. Compher said. “[Talbot] played out of his mind and gave us a chance to win. They were able to squeeze one in late and steal that second point away from us.”

Compher scored the lone goal for the Red Wings (34-33-7; 75 points), who are four points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot. Also sharp in the opposite crease was goaltender Jordan Binnington, whose 20 saves helped the Blues (41-28-7; 89 points) win their 10th consecutive game and move one point ahead of the Minnesota Wild for the Western Conference’s first Wild-Card spot.

“We know what’s at stake,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “It’s not the fact that we gave up a point to an opponent, it’s just that we didn’t get the point. After starting slow in the night, [Talbot] kept us in it and we worked our way back in…We just couldn’t find a way to hit the open net at the other end or just finish the night. It’s disappointing, but the effort was pretty good tonight. We were on the short end of the points. We’ve got to suck it up and get going at home now.”

Talbot, who was a big part of the Red Wings’ tight win against the Boston Bruins three nights ago, impressively flashed the leather just 1:20 into Tuesday's game when he made a diving glove save on Pavel Buchnevich on a 3-on-1 rush to prevent St. Louis from taking an early lead.