RECAP: Kasper scores twice, including game-winner in OT, to send Red Wings past Lightning, 4-3

TAMPA BAY -- Several hours before the Detroit Red Wings dug deep to clinch a 4-3 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lighting at AMALIE Arena on Friday night, head coach Todd McLellan took some time to speak privately with Marco Kasper.

“He was one that I pulled aside this morning,” McLellan said about the 21-year-old forward. “I didn’t think it was his best effort [on Thursday night] in Florida and he certainly agreed. Anytime a young player like that is challenged and comes back with a game like this today, that’s a real good sign for not only him as an individual but us as an organization moving forward.”

And what a game it was for Kasper, who found the back of the net twice, including the game-winning goal at 3:22 of overtime, to record his third career NHL multi-goal game and ninth multi-point performance of the season.

“It was really fun for us,” said Kasper, who also became the fourth-youngest player in franchise history at the time of his first career NHL overtime goal. “We had a couple of really tough losses the last two games, which hurt a lot, but we talked about it. We still want to be a team that goes out there and plays our best every shift.”

Kasper’s night against the Lightning (45-26-8; 98 points) helped the Red Wings (37-35-7; 81 points) stave off elimination from postseason contention and move six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot.

“Every minute we get, we need to try to give it our all,” Kasper added. “I think we did a good job of that today and came up with a big win.”