Watson takes stock of Griffins’ 2024-25 season, turns page to summer

Detroit’s AHL affiliate qualified for Calder Cup Playoffs for second straight campaign

DET_WatsonGR_05.14.25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

GRAND RAPIDS -- The experiences gained and subsequent growth of several talented prospects were two of head coach Dan Watson’s biggest takeaways from the Grand Rapids Griffins’ 2024-25 season, which unfortunately ended last Friday when the Texas Stars completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Red Wings’ American Hockey League affiliate in the Central Division Semifinals of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

“We started the regular season off really strong, then ran into some injury issues and callups [to Detroit],” Watson recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “But we want those [callup] guys to have success, so we dealt with some roster changes. I think that gave our young guys an opportunity to play bigger minutes. They developed quicker because they played those big minutes. And toward the end of the regular season, I liked the way we were competing. That was big because our message was that we must compete hard to win games. I thought our guys did that.”

The Griffins made the Calder Cup Playoffs for the second straight season under Watson, compiling a 37-29-4-2 (80 points) record and finishing third in the Central Division. Watson is the sixth bench boss in franchise history to qualify for the postseason in both of his first two full campaigns as head coach, joining Bruce Cassidy (2000-02), Danton Cole (2002-04), Greg Ireland (2005-07), Jeff Blashill (2012-14) and Todd Nelson (2015-17).

Watson, who was also behind the bench for the Central Division at this year’s AHL All-Star Classic, said guiding the Griffins over the past two seasons has helped him grow as a head coach.

“It’s been great,” Watson said of his time in Grand Rapids. “You’re dealing with guys who played, want to get to and stay in the NHL. You’re also dealing with guys who are coming down from the NHL. All the relationships you build, the way you talk to people, the way you manage people and the way you help people – that’s all part of the natural progression that leaders take. I’m no different than that.”

Like Watson, also finishing their second full campaign in their respective roles with the Griffins were assistant coaches Steph Julien and Brian Lashoff as well as goaltending development coach Roope Koistinen.

“It’s important to have those guys around,” Watson said. “They have their experience and they share their knowledge, but that goes for both the coaching staff and players. We need our young guys to learn and feel what it’s like to go through not only hard games, but hard times.”

Watson is very development-oriented, and that was evident when he touched on forward prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and defense prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka, both of whom Detroit reassigned from the Swedish Hockey League’s Skellefteå AIK to Grand Rapids on April 15.

“A lot of transition for them coming right in and stepping in,” Watson said about Detroit's pair of former first-round picks. "It hasn’t been easy for them in terms of play, but they’re getting better. They fit our group. There’s a transition of quicker, faster, smaller and tighter areas. I think they’re still transitioning to that…We try to put them in spots during practice when it’s small-area games and when there’s a lot of pressure on them, so they have to make the quick plays. They’ve both acclimated well to that.”

As Watson navigates the offseason months, he said one of his main priorities will be continuing to build his relationship with Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan.

“We want to ensure we understand what [McLellan] wants and expects from us as a staff, but also how he’s going to coach, his direction with the Red Wings and what that looks like,” Watson said. “That could mean responsibilities throughout the summertime if he wants us to work on projects for him, like what Training Camp might look like next year. It’s all new to us. So, that’s an exciting part of summer – learning under someone new and hearing what advice he has. I’m looking forward to that and I know our whole staff is too.”

News Feed

Following 2024-25 season split between Grand Rapids and Detroit, Soderblom riding confidence into summer

Comfortability with Griffins aiding Tuomisto, who wants to ‘keep developing and pushing forward’

2024-25 Red Wings for Reading program impacted 10,000 students in metro Detroit

Red Wings will pick No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Personal expectations, growing more consistent motivates Lyon after 2024-25 season with Red Wings

Yzerman, McLellan discuss takeaways from Red Wings’ 2024-25 season and offseason focus

Brandsegg-Nygård, Sandin-Pellikka soaking up first AHL opportunity with Griffins

Red Wings reflect on 2024-25 season, know there’s 'a lot of things to learn from’

Red Wings assign Elmer Söderblom to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings close out 2024-25 regular season with 4-3 overtime loss in Toronto

PREVIEW: Continuing to build game important to Red Wings, who aim to finish 2024-25 regular season strong in Toronto on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings handle Devils on the road, 5-2, for third straight win

Petry’s strong commitment to community earns nomination for 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

PREVIEW: Red Wings face Devils in front end of back-to-back road set on Wednesday

Red Wings reassign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Axel Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids from Skellefteå AIK

RECAP: Red Wings recognize 'incredible' fans, cap 2024-25 regular-season home slate with 6-4 win over Stars

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Stars for Fan Appreciation Night on Monday

‘A great honor:’ Kane named Red Wings’ 2024-25 Bill Masterton Trophy nominee

RECAP: Kasper scores twice, including game-winner in OT, to send Red Wings past Lightning, 4-3

PREVIEW: Fighting to stay alive in the Wild-Card race, Detroit wraps up back-to-back set in Tampa Bay on Friday 

RECAP: Red Wings strike first on the road, but ultimately lose to Panthers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road trip, try for season sweep of Panthers on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings’ Wild-Card hopes take hit in 4-1 loss at Canadiens

PREVIEW: Focused on gaining ground in Wild-Card chase, Red Wings know what’s at stake going into Montreal on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Talbot’s 30-save night on home ice helps Red Wings get past Panthers, 2-1 

PREVIEW: With points at a premium, Red Wings finish homestand against defending Stanley-Cup champion Panthers on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings hold off visiting Hurricanes for a 5-3 ‘team win’

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes for Tigers Night on Friday

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings confident ‘in what we have in this room’ as they prepare for final multi-game homestand of 2024-25 regular season this weekend

RECAP: Talbot sharp, but Red Wings fall in overtime at Blues, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to put best foot forward against red-hot Blues on Tuesday 

Red Wings look ahead to April slate: ‘It comes down to winning hockey games ourselves’

RECAP: Red Wings’ 2-1 victory over Bruins ‘something to build off’

PREVIEW: Red Wings expecting competitive clash against visiting Bruins on Saturday

Latonya Garth named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Red Wings push, but can’t finish third-period comeback in 4-3 loss to Senators 

Red Wings assign Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Both in thick of Eastern Conference Wild-Card race, Red Wings host Senators on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings conclude road swing with 5-2 loss to Avalanche

Red Wings recall Sebastian Cossa from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

PREVIEW: Big test awaits Red Wings in Colorado on Tuesday 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘found a way to stick with an ugly night,’ get first-ever win in Utah, 5-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings out to halt two-game skid, set for first game in Utah on Monday  

Lacey Catarino named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

Red Wings practice at Utah Olympic Oval on Sunday afternoon 

RECAP: Red Wings fall in Vegas, 6-3

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids