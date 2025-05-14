Watson takes stock of Griffins’ 2024-25 season, turns page to summer

GRAND RAPIDS -- The experiences gained and subsequent growth of several talented prospects were two of head coach Dan Watson’s biggest takeaways from the Grand Rapids Griffins’ 2024-25 season, which unfortunately ended last Friday when the Texas Stars completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Red Wings’ American Hockey League affiliate in the Central Division Semifinals of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

“We started the regular season off really strong, then ran into some injury issues and callups [to Detroit],” Watson recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “But we want those [callup] guys to have success, so we dealt with some roster changes. I think that gave our young guys an opportunity to play bigger minutes. They developed quicker because they played those big minutes. And toward the end of the regular season, I liked the way we were competing. That was big because our message was that we must compete hard to win games. I thought our guys did that.”

The Griffins made the Calder Cup Playoffs for the second straight season under Watson, compiling a 37-29-4-2 (80 points) record and finishing third in the Central Division. Watson is the sixth bench boss in franchise history to qualify for the postseason in both of his first two full campaigns as head coach, joining Bruce Cassidy (2000-02), Danton Cole (2002-04), Greg Ireland (2005-07), Jeff Blashill (2012-14) and Todd Nelson (2015-17).

Watson, who was also behind the bench for the Central Division at this year’s AHL All-Star Classic, said guiding the Griffins over the past two seasons has helped him grow as a head coach.