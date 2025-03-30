RECAP: Red Wings’ 2-1 victory over Bruins ‘something to build off’

DETROIT -- Every game carries significant implications this late into the season, especially with the race for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot looking like it will come down to the wire.

So, if the Detroit Red Wings are to push on and earn a Stanley Cup Playoffs berth, they’ll need more nights like Saturday’s 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena.

“The games are just getting tighter and tighter towards,” Lucas Raymond said. “You got to be able to lock games down and not just rely on offense. I think today was a good example of that. It’s a big win in a lot of different areas and something to build off coming into the next game.”

Goalie Cam Talbot made 20 saves for the Red Wings (34-33-6; 74 points), who moved within one point of the Montreal Canadiens for the second Wild-Card spot at the time of publishing on DetroitRedWings.com. Netminder Jeremy Swayman also finished with 20 saves, as the Bruins (30-25-9; 69 points) saw their winless streak reach eight straight games.

“I think it started with the confidence [Talbot] gave the rest of the group,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “He wasn’t bombarded, but when he had to make a real good save -- like that one at the end -- he made it, so that made everybody feel good. And I think the players in front of him were a lot more responsible going south than they were the other night.”