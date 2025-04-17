RECAP: Red Wings handle Devils on the road, 5-2, for third straight win

NEWARK, N.J. -- In their penultimate game of the 2024-25 regular season, the Detroit Red Wings pulled away for a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Wednesday night.

“We’ll take the result,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “Found a way to win a game. It’s tough for both teams to be playing right now. Obviously, we don’t have a lot to play for and they’re planning their playoff run and pulling a lot of their players out of the lineup. In my mind it wasn’t a true NHL-caliber game, but anytime you put the uniform on you want to win and we found a way to do that.”

Goalie Alex Lyon made 28 saves for the Red Wings (39-35-7; 85 points), who have won three consecutive games and five of their past seven. Netminder Nico Daws stopped 22 shots for the Devils (42-33-7; 91 points), who, like McLellan pointed out, rested several of their regulars in what was the club’s regular-season finale.

“These are tough games to play but I think tonight, just like against Dallas [on Monday], we came out with a good jump,” Lucas Raymond said. “Probably not our best game, but we’ll take it and look to keep that going tomorrow.”

Vladimir Tarasenko appeared to kick off the scoring for Detroit with a power-play goal at 7:38 of the first period, but New Jersey quickly challenged the call on the ice and the NHL’s Situation Room determined that J.T. Compher made contact with Daws before the puck went into the back of the net. That wiped what would have been Tarasenko’s 12th of the season off the scoreboard.

In lieu, it was Jonatan Berggren who put the visitors up 1-0 with 2:53 left in the opening frame. Berggren, now with goals in consecutive games, received Simon Edvinsson’s kick pass and ripped a snap shot home from the left face-off circle. Raymond had the secondary assist on Berggren’s 12th tally of the season.