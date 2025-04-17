RECAP: Red Wings handle Devils on the road, 5-2, for third straight win

Raymond hits 80-point plateau with pair of assists; Larkin (one goal, one assist) reaches 30 goals for fourth straight campaign

By Jonathan Mills
NEWARK, N.J. -- In their penultimate game of the 2024-25 regular season, the Detroit Red Wings pulled away for a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Wednesday night.

“We’ll take the result,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “Found a way to win a game. It’s tough for both teams to be playing right now. Obviously, we don’t have a lot to play for and they’re planning their playoff run and pulling a lot of their players out of the lineup. In my mind it wasn’t a true NHL-caliber game, but anytime you put the uniform on you want to win and we found a way to do that.”

Goalie Alex Lyon made 28 saves for the Red Wings (39-35-7; 85 points), who have won three consecutive games and five of their past seven. Netminder Nico Daws stopped 22 shots for the Devils (42-33-7; 91 points), who, like McLellan pointed out, rested several of their regulars in what was the club’s regular-season finale.

“These are tough games to play but I think tonight, just like against Dallas [on Monday], we came out with a good jump,” Lucas Raymond said. “Probably not our best game, but we’ll take it and look to keep that going tomorrow.”

Vladimir Tarasenko appeared to kick off the scoring for Detroit with a power-play goal at 7:38 of the first period, but New Jersey quickly challenged the call on the ice and the NHL’s Situation Room determined that J.T. Compher made contact with Daws before the puck went into the back of the net. That wiped what would have been Tarasenko’s 12th of the season off the scoreboard.

In lieu, it was Jonatan Berggren who put the visitors up 1-0 with 2:53 left in the opening frame. Berggren, now with goals in consecutive games, received Simon Edvinsson’s kick pass and ripped a snap shot home from the left face-off circle. Raymond had the secondary assist on Berggren’s 12th tally of the season.

“He’s been able to finish and get involved in the game,” McLellan said about Berggren, who ended the night with two points (one goal, one assist) to notch his second straight multi-point game and fourth such outing of the season. “We can see him becoming more of a factor now. Is it because he’s up there [on the top line]? Maybe, or maybe he’s just producing a little bit more. In either case, that’s the type of player we’re looking for and the type of player he should be consistently.”

Compher then doubled the Red Wings’ lead with a short-side snipe over the glove of Daws into the top corner, making it 2-0 at 5:20 of the second period. Michael Rasmussen and Jeff Petry recorded the assists on Compher’s 11th goal of the season.

A few seconds after Detroit’s fourth power-play of the night expired, captain Dylan Larkin notched his 30th of the season with a snap shot in the high slot off a feed by Edvinsson push it to 3-0 just 2:55 into the third period.

Also assisted by Moritz Seider, Larkin has reached the 30-goal mark for the fourth consecutive campaign. The 28-year-old captain became Detroit’s first skater with four straight 30-goal seasons since Henrik Zetterberg did so from 2005-09.

"You talk about scoring 30 goals, that's a pretty special number right now in the National Hockey League," McLellan said. "To do it four years in a row on a non-playoff team, that's not a simple task. We appreciate having [Larkin] here. Maybe the production fell off just a little bit after 4-Nations, but he's a full-year player. We can't just look at it in one small segment. He's given the team a lot."

Lyon’s shutout bid unfortunately ended at 11:32 of the third period, as Erik Haula tipped in Daniel Sprong’s shot from deep for a power-play goal to get the Devils on the scoreboard 3-1. New Jersey continued pushing, and Dawson Mercer netted one from the slot to pull the hosts within 3-2 only 2:49 later.

While the pair of Eastern Conference clubs were skating at 4-on-4, Alex DeBrincat provided some important insurance for the Red Wings on a quick wrist shot from the high slot to make it 4-2 at 17:09 of the third period. DeBrincat, who paces Detroit with 38 goals this season, was set up by Larkin and Seider.

“At that point, it was a one-goal game,” McLellan said. “You’re aware of trying to attack and use some of the open ice, but you have to be aware of what could be coming the other way. [DeBrincat] is a pretty good two-way player right now. He has been all year, so we felt real comfortable putting him out there. He doesn’t need a lot of open ice to score and he proved that again.”

Putting the clash away for good was Marco Kasper, who scored an empty-net goal with 10 seconds remaining for the 5-2 final. The assists on Kasper’s 19th goal of the season went to Raymond and Berggren.

“They were pretty short-handed and played hard until the end,” Lyon said. “It was just a good hockey game. Fun crowd, but like I said, we have a job to do. We need to reset quickly and get right back at it tomorrow.”

Raymond continues to lead Detroit in both assists (53) and points (80) with just one regular-season game to go. The young Swede’s 53 helpers are also the most by a Red Wings player since Zetterberg dished out 56 in the 2010-11 campaign.

“It’s been good,” Raymond said of his offensive production this year. “I feel like I could have gotten more out of it maybe, but I feel like it’s taken another step. I’m looking to keep that going.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will wrap up this midweek back-to-back road set and their 2024-25 regular season with an Atlantic Division and Original Six matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Raymond on Lyon’s night

“He was great. Saved us numerous times and it was really fun to watch him out there today. He’s a great guy and a great goalie, so happy for it.”

Lyon on his 28-save performance

“I felt pretty good, pretty comfortable. I found a nice groove, so that’s always a good feeling: playing pretty free. Always feels good to get the win for sure.”

Lyon on the Red Wings’ young talent continuing to contribute

“I couldn’t be more impressed with Marco. [Raymond] hitting 80 [points] there tonight, that’s extremely impressive. Going down the line, young guys and old guys alike, I really have enjoyed being in this locker room this year and spending time with these guys. That always makes it better.”

