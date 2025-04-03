Red Wings confident ‘in what we have in this room’ as they prepare for final multi-game homestand of 2024-25 regular season this weekend

DETROIT -- Set to play at Little Caesars Arena just three more times before the end of the 2024-25 regular season, the Detroit Red Wings know defending home ice will be imperative if they want to stay in the chase for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot.

And two chances to collect some big points are coming this weekend, as the Red Wings will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night before the defending Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers visit on Sunday night.

“You can’t give up those points on home ice,” Alex DeBrincat said. “There are a lot of great teams coming up on our schedule, so to get the confidence and beat one of those teams right off the bat tomorrow is going to go a long way, but we got to come ready to play.”

Detroit (34-33-7; 75 points) entered Thursday four points behind the Montreal Canadiens (35-30-9; 79 points) for the Eastern Conference’s final postseason spot but also need to jump past the Columbus Blue Jackets (34-30-9; 77 points) and New York Rangers (36-32-7; 79 points) to play beyond its regular-season finale on April 17.