PREVIEW: Continuing to build game important to Red Wings, who aim to finish 2024-25 regular season strong in Toronto on Thursday

Detroit opened midweek back-to-back road set by beating New Jersey, 5-2, on Wednesday

DET-TOR 04:17:25
By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

TORONTO – Lacing up their skates for their final game of the 2024-25 regular season, the Detroit Red Wings will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night.

Thursday’s 7 p.m. puck drop (broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit) marks the regular-season finale for both Detroit (39-35-7; 85 points) and Toronto (51-26-4; 106 points). The Red Wings are 1-2-0 against the Maple Leafs this season, earning their lone win, a 4-2 decision, at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 14.

“For us right now, it’s about building an identity,” Lucas Raymond said after Wednesday’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. “Something to build off next season…The season didn’t go the way we wanted it to. Everyone knows it and we know it, so that’s kind of been our thing -- keep building here at the end and finish off strong.”

Among the standouts from Detroit’s third straight win was Raymond, who registered two helpers to increase his season assist total to 53 and point total to 80, both of which lead the club. The former fourth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft is the first Red Wings skater to record an 80-point campaign since Henrik Zetterberg did in the 2010-11.

“It’s fun,” Raymond said about hitting the 80-point plateau. “I’d be lying if I said otherwise. I’m just happy with the way we played. We keep grinding and doing it for each other.”

Goalie Alex Lyon, who made 28 saves in New Jersey, said Detroit continues to battle hard despite elimination from Stanley Cup Playoffs contention because head coach Todd McLellan and his staff have kept the group focused and motivated.

“You have to have a message that works when you’re in it and works when you might be out of it,” Lyon said. “I think [the coaching staff] has done a really good job demanding a certain baseline of play and expectations. I thought we did a good job of that [on Wednesday].”

The Maple Leafs have clinched the Atlantic Division and enter Thursday’s Original Six matchup riding a four-game winning streak after blanking the Buffalo Sabres, 4-0, on Tuesday.

Gearing up to face off against the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference first round, Toronto is led offensively this season by Mitch Marner (27-73—100), William Nylander (45-39—84) and captain Auston Matthews (32-45—77).

And between the pipes, Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz have combined for a 2.43 goals-against average and 0.918 save percentage.

“They owe it to each other to commit to these [last three periods],” McLellan said about his team. “Some guys have some personal goals that they’d like to reach. We can hit the 40-win plateau by playing well [on Thursday]. I don’t know what we’re going to face, but in any case, that was the message and keep working and building our game.”

