PREVIEW: Continuing to build game important to Red Wings, who aim to finish 2024-25 regular season strong in Toronto on Thursday

TORONTO – Lacing up their skates for their final game of the 2024-25 regular season, the Detroit Red Wings will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night.

Thursday’s 7 p.m. puck drop (broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit) marks the regular-season finale for both Detroit (39-35-7; 85 points) and Toronto (51-26-4; 106 points). The Red Wings are 1-2-0 against the Maple Leafs this season, earning their lone win, a 4-2 decision, at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 14.

“For us right now, it’s about building an identity,” Lucas Raymond said after Wednesday’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. “Something to build off next season…The season didn’t go the way we wanted it to. Everyone knows it and we know it, so that’s kind of been our thing -- keep building here at the end and finish off strong.”