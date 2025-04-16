Petry’s strong commitment to community earns nomination for 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

DETROIT -- Since being acquired by the Detroit Red Wings ahead of the 2023-24 season, Jeff Petry has brought a valuable veteran presence to his hometown NHL club and shown a commitment to giving back to the community that has played such a key role in shaping him into the player and person he is today.

Petry’s positive impact exemplifies exactly what the NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy, an award presented annually to the “player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community,” is all about. And on Tuesday, the NHL announced the 32 club nominees for the 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, including Petry representing the Red Wings.

“Giving back, for me and my family, has always been important,” Petry said. “These last two years, it’s a little extra just being in my hometown and making sure that we’re taking care of the community that I grew up in.”

Petry and the other 31 nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy were selected by their respective NHL clubs. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the NHL Foundation Player Award.

In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee's inspiration, involvement and impact to positively benefit his community. The winner will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice and be eligible to elect his team to receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.