2024-25 Red Wings for Reading program impacted 10,000 students in metro Detroit

An important part of each Detroit Red Wings season is bringing hockey to the community through the forms of education and wellness; both vital pillars of the Detroit Red Wings Foundation.

One of the annual programs in which this is accomplished is through Red Wings for Reading. Throughout the 2024-25 season, more than 10,000 students were impacted, with 4,000 books donated, three million minutes read and 250 hours volunteered by Red Wings colleagues and personnel.

This incredible impact was made through the Reading Buddies, United Way “My Home Library” and Classroom Challenge programs.

Located in downtown Detroit, less than two miles from Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Public Schools Community District’s smallest school (123 students), Chrysler Elementary, saw volunteers inspire students through reading.