PREVIEW: With points at a premium, Red Wings finish homestand against defending Stanley-Cup champion Panthers on Sunday

DETROIT – Aiming to complete a sweep of their final multi-game homestand of the 2024-25 regular season, the Detroit Red Wings will entertain the Florida Panthers to Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night.
Detroit (35-33-7; 77 points) and Florida (44-28-4; 92 points) are set to drop the puck at 5:30 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on TNT with simulcast on truTV and streaming on MAX. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network.
Sunday also marks the second of three meetings between the Atlantic Division clubs, with the Red Wings most recently taking a 5-2 decision at Amerant Bank Arena on Jan. 16.