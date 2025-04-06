PREVIEW: With points at a premium, Red Wings finish homestand against defending Stanley-Cup champion Panthers on Sunday

“The story’s not done yet,” head coach Todd McLellan said after Detroit’s big 5-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. “We can still write another chapter or two. So, let’s get playing the way we can. And again, I keep saying I look up at the scoreboard at the end of the night. Don’t worry about standings or scores or anything like that...Let’s keep pushing. We’ll see what happens after Florida.”

Against the Hurricanes, Ben Chiarot and Marco Kasper scored 26 seconds apart in the first period, while Patrick Kane, Michael Rasmussen and Alex DeBrincat each notched a goal apiece to help the Red Wings push their point streak to three consecutive games.

“When you get your opportunities, you got to make good on them,” said goalie Cam Talbot, who stopped 30 of 33 shots against Carolina. “And again, that's what we did [on Friday], and we defended down the stretch to get a big two points.”

That collective mindset and effort will have to be maintained the rest of the way, and Detroit must continue getting points as well. With just seven regular-season contests to go, Detroit trails the Montreal Canadiens, who have one game in hand, by six points for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot