PREVIEW: Johansson set for NHL debut when Red Wings face Predators on Saturday

Johansson, wearing a big smile on his face, said his family from Sweden will be in attendance to cheer him on.

“Mom, dad, and one of my brothers are on their way,” Johansson said. “They’re coming in at 1:30 p.m. Long day for them, but it’s a special night. I’m happy that it worked, and they can come here.”

Detroit dropped its season opener on Thursday in a 6-3 setback to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Alex DeBrincat (two goals, one assist) and Lucas Raymond (two assists) each had multi-point nights, but a three-goal second period from Pittsburgh proved too much for the Red Wings to overcome.

Head coach Derek Lalonde said self-inflicted wounds hurt his club on Thursday.

“I was fully confident, after how we performed in the first period, that would translate over 60 minutes and be successful [on Thursday] but didn’t,” Lalonde said. “Even some of the things that crept into our game in the second, some D-zone structure, obviously puck play was an issue [on Thursday]. We had a lot of turnovers. I think it was pretty self-inflicted, so I think it’s important not to overreact but respond correctly on a performance like that. It feels like we kind of gave one away with the way we started the game.”

As for the Predators, they are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Last season, Nashville finished fourth in the Central Division with a 47-30-5 record (99 points) before falling to the Vancouver Canucks in the Western Conference First Round.

“A different look than last year coming in [Saturday],” Tyler Motte said about the makeup of the Predators’ roster this season. “A better opportunity to take care of yourself, your details and hopefully put ourselves in a position to win a game.”