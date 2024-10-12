PREVIEW: Johansson set for NHL debut when Red Wings face Predators on Saturday

Red Wings to host Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk ahead of puck drop; Petry (upper body) unavailable against Nashville

DET-NSH updated
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Albert Johansson will make his NHL debut when the Detroit Red Wings face the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

“It’s going to be a special night,” said Johansson, who was the Red Wings’ 60th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. “It’s going to be a dream-come-true moment. I’m really excited.”

Puck drop between Detroit (0-1-0; 0 points) and Nashville (0-1-0; 0 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket). All ticketed fans will receive a 2024-25 season Magnet Schedule, presented by Belle Tire.

Prior to Saturday’s matchup, the Red Wings will also host the fan-favorite Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk in the Chevrolet Plaza outside Little Caesars Arena. Free to attend for all ages, the event will be held from 3-4 p.m. and give attendees an opportunity to interact with Detroit’s players and coaches. For more information, click here.

Albert Johansson, Derek Lalonde Media Availability | Oct. 12, 2024

“We have a very passionate fanbase,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I’ve seen the excitement of this fanbase…I personally love [that Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk] has become annual for me and my daughter.”

Johansson said he is feeling a mix of excitement and nerves ahead of his NHL debut. Last season, the 23-year-old defenseman had 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 66 games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

“Of course I’m probably going to be nervous,” Johansson said. “But just go out there, keep it simple and play my game. Just enjoy the moment.”

Paired with Olli Maatta during Saturday’s morning skate, Johansson said he knows what he must do to be effective on the ice.

“I just want to come in, play a simple game and move pucks,” Johansson said. “Defensively, I think that’s the biggest key for me.”

Johansson, wearing a big smile on his face, said his family from Sweden will be in attendance to cheer him on.

“Mom, dad, and one of my brothers are on their way,” Johansson said. “They’re coming in at 1:30 p.m. Long day for them, but it’s a special night. I’m happy that it worked, and they can come here.”

Detroit dropped its season opener on Thursday in a 6-3 setback to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Alex DeBrincat (two goals, one assist) and Lucas Raymond (two assists) each had multi-point nights, but a three-goal second period from Pittsburgh proved too much for the Red Wings to overcome.

Head coach Derek Lalonde said self-inflicted wounds hurt his club on Thursday.

“I was fully confident, after how we performed in the first period, that would translate over 60 minutes and be successful [on Thursday] but didn’t,” Lalonde said. “Even some of the things that crept into our game in the second, some D-zone structure, obviously puck play was an issue [on Thursday]. We had a lot of turnovers. I think it was pretty self-inflicted, so I think it’s important not to overreact but respond correctly on a performance like that. It feels like we kind of gave one away with the way we started the game.”

As for the Predators, they are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Last season, Nashville finished fourth in the Central Division with a 47-30-5 record (99 points) before falling to the Vancouver Canucks in the Western Conference First Round.

“A different look than last year coming in [Saturday],” Tyler Motte said about the makeup of the Predators’ roster this season. “A better opportunity to take care of yourself, your details and hopefully put ourselves in a position to win a game.”

News Feed

Red Wings recall Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings look to move forward after falling to Penguins on Opening Night, 6-3

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ‘extra excited’ for Opening Night against Penguins on Thursday

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings announce updated start time to 8:00 pm for opening night on Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Penguins at Little Caesars Arena

Lalonde talks fluidity, framework of Red Wings’ 2024-25 Opening Night roster

Red Wings reduce 2024 roster to 23

Red Wings sign Austin Watson to one-year contract

Red Wings trim 2024 preseason roster to 28

RECAP: Red Wings turn attention to 2024-25 regular season after closing exhibition slate with 3-2 loss in Toronto

Red Wings reduce 2024 preseason roster to 41

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs for 2024-25 preseason finale on Saturday

RECAP: Kasper’s two-goal night not enough in Red Wings’ 4-3 preseason overtime loss to Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Senators for 2024-25 preseason home finale on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Maple Leafs in preseason action, 2-0

Hockeytown Opening Week presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue preseason schedule Thursday against visiting Maple Leafs

Chiarot continues to embrace leadership role with Red Wings

Red Wings release Alex Chiasson from professional tryout

RECAP: Husso’s ‘really, really promising’ preseason performance helps Red Wings beat Penguins, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Pittsburgh for preseason contest on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings drop both preseason split-squad games, fall 5-1 to visiting Penguins and 4-3 in overtime at Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for preseason split-squad action, will host Penguins and visit Sabres on Monday

Red Wings excited to support Detroit Tigers in 2024 MLB Playoffs

Red Wings preseason game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 30

Frank Venegas Jr. Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings blank Blackhawks, 2-0, in 2024-25 preseason home opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for exhibition rematch on Friday

Kasper: ‘I have a lot more confidence this year’

RECAP: Red Wings grind out 4-2 road win over Blackhawks to open 2024-25 preseason 

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blackhawks for 2024-25 preseason opener on Wednesday

After re-signing seven-year contract with Red Wings, Seider ‘really happy to wear that jersey for a very long time’

Red Wings take positives away from annual Red & White scrimmage at 2024 Training Camp

Red Wings reduce 2024 training camp roster by 11

Never complacent, Edvinsson striving for more with Red Wings

Hard work continues for Red Wings on Day 2 of 2024 Training Camp

Raymond Lozano Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2024-25 season

Berggren wants to bring offense, show defensive improvement this season

Red Wings open 2024 Training Camp with optimism carried over from last season

Red Wings re-sign Moritz Seider to seven-year contract

Raymond on eight-year contract with Red Wings: ‘Very happy we got it done’

Red Wings prospects introduce hockey, encourage reading to students at Central Grade School

Yzerman talks new contracts, prospects and more ahead of Red Wings’ 2024 Training Camp

Lombardi trusts offseason work will pay off in 2024-25

RECAP: Red Wings finish off sweep of Stars at 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 3-2 win

RECAP: Red Wings open 2024 NHL Prospect Games with 5-1 victory over Stars

Watson emphasizing organizational culture, good habits at 2024 NHL Prospect Games 

Miller ready for more after important OHL experience last season