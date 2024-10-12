PREVIEW: Johansson set for NHL debut when Red Wings face Predators on Saturday

DETROIT -- Albert Johansson will make his NHL debut when the Detroit Red Wings face the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.
“It’s going to be a special night,” said Johansson, who was the Red Wings’ 60th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. “It’s going to be a dream-come-true moment. I’m really excited.”
Puck drop between Detroit (0-1-0; 0 points) and Nashville (0-1-0; 0 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket). All ticketed fans will receive a 2024-25 season Magnet Schedule, presented by Belle Tire.
Prior to Saturday’s matchup, the Red Wings will also host the fan-favorite Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk in the Chevrolet Plaza outside Little Caesars Arena. Free to attend for all ages, the event will be held from 3-4 p.m. and give attendees an opportunity to interact with Detroit’s players and coaches. For more information, click here.