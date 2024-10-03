DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings fans will have the opportunity to usher in the highly anticipated 2024-25 season with three days of celebrations for Hockeytown Opening Week, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer.

The Red Wings will host the Pittsburgh Penguins for the Home Opener on Thursday, Oct. 10, and the annual Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk will be held in the Chevrolet Plaza area outside Little Caesars Arena ahead of the Saturday, Oct. 12 contest against the Nashville Predators. Hockeytown Opening Week wraps up with a season kickoff party on Thursday, Oct. 17 prior to the Red Wings taking on the New York Rangers in the first Original Six matchup of the season.

The Oct. 10 and 12 games will start at 7 p.m., while puck drop against the Rangers on Oct. 17 is set for 7:30 p.m. for the national TV broadcast on ESPN+ and Hulu. Limited tickets for all three games remain available at DetroitRedWings.com/Tickets.

All three pregame events in the Chevrolet Plaza on the exterior of Little Caesars Arena are free to attend, and open to fans of all ages. Ticketed fans will have access to exclusive giveaway items for all three games.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back the Hockeytown faithful with special events inside and outside of Little Caesars Arena to start the season,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “We know Red Wings fans will bring their incredible energy giving us a real home ice advantage on Opening Night and all season long.”

Hockeytown Opening Week Schedule of Events

Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Chevrolet Plaza and the Budweiser Biergarten will open for Fan Fest at 4:30 p.m., with the arena’s restaurants and the Team Store opening at 3:30 p.m.

During the pregame festival, fans can play street hockey adjacent to Little Caesars Arena. The band Collison Six will perform live in the Chevrolet Plaza.

Doors to Little Caesars Arena for ticketed fans will open at 5:00 p.m.

All ticketed fans will receive an Opening Night Rally Towel, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer.

Coca-Cola samples will be available in the Via concourse.

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Nashville Predators

Little Caesars Arena’s restaurants and the Team Store will open at 2:30 p.m., and DJ Chachi will perform in the Chevrolet Plaza.

During the fan-favorite Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk, attendees can interact with Red Wings players and coaches from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Local youth hockey players representing organizations throughout Metro Detroit will serve as escorts.

Fans can purchase tickets to Beerfest, presented by Kona Brewing Co., which will get underway at 4:00 p.m. in the Budweiser Biergarten. The package, which is available to fans ages 21 and older, includes a game ticket, four beer samples and a special Beerfest scarf.

Doors to Little Caesars Arena will open at 5:30 p.m.

Ticketed fans will receive a 2024-25 season Magnet Schedule, presented by Belle Tire.

Thursday, Oct. 17 vs. New York Rangers

The Chevrolet Plaza will open at 4:30 p.m. and Little Caesars Arena’s restaurants will open at 4:00 p.m. for the season kickoff party. The band “Weekend ComeBack” will perform live.

Fans who purchase the special Greyson Clothiers ticket package will receive a game ticket, early access (4:30 p.m.) to the Greyson Pop-Up Shop in the Team Store, and a Red Wings x Greyson hat. The pop-up event will feature exclusive Greyson Clothiers items available only on Oct. 17.

Doors to Little Caesars Arena will open at 6:00 p.m. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Trapper Hat, presented by National Coney Island.

What’s New at Little Caesars Arena in 2024-25

KultureCity Sensory Room

The brand-new KultureCity Sensory Room at Little Caesars Arena, supported by the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, will be open for all Red Wings home games near PORTAL 66 on the upper concourse.

The sensory room is designed to cater to individuals with sensory processing needs, incorporating adjustable lighting, calming visuals and comfortable seating. Sensory tools and equipment like bubble walls, bean bag chairs and tactile objects are available to create a personalized and calming experience. The rooms are fully accessible, accommodating individuals of all abilities and ages.

Little Caesars Arena, the 2021 KultureCity Sensory Inclusive Venue of the Year, is also equipped with sensory bags, including noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads.

New Concessions Items

Little Caesars Arena concessionaire and retailer Delaware North and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment continue to connect with the city of Detroit through partnerships with small restaurant businesses and local favorites. Below is a list of new concessions and menu items at Little Caesars Arena’s restaurants.

The Mixing Board

Beef Birria Taco

Homemade Short Rib Ravioli

UWM District Market (Via Concourse)

Candy Apples

Cider Floats

The Coop

Spicy Asian Chicken Sandwich

Gelato Carts

Hand-Pressed Gelato Sandwich

Grill Stand (PORTAL 12)

Mini Paczkis

Pierogi Nachos

UWM District Market (Upper Concourse)

Chicken Shawarma Pita

Lamb and Beef Gyro

313 Grills

Double Hand-Pressed Burger

1701 Pub

Cali Tri Tip Sandwich

Jefferson BLT

MotorCity Ham Sandwich

Turkey Trot and Brie

The 2645 Pastrami

New Merchandise Items

Just Dishin – A fashion label focusing on experimentation in hockey, specifically targeting the next generation. The label’s products, content and experiences inspire creativity.

MUNICIPAL– An elevated sport utility gear brand created by Mark Wahlberg

Peace Collective – Quality apparel that looks good and does good. Every item sold gives back to the community, specifically mental health research and support.

Peter Millar – Luxury apparel, tailored designs and performance golf clothing defined by elevated craftsmanship and technical innovation

REDVANLY – An athletic luxury brand that specializes in performance, functionality and style

New Sponsors at Little Caesars Arena

Several loyal corporate partners will have an increased presence at Little Caesars Arena heading into the 2024-25 Red Wings season.

The all-inclusive club with lower-level, center ice seating between sections 108-110 is now branded the Michigan First Credit Union Club. The Northwest Entry is now the Priority Entry Northwest. Inside that entrance, the walk-up bar is now the Michelob Ultra Bar.

Red Wings Pet Pack

In partnership with Pet Supplies Plus, the Red Wings Pet Pack is a new way for fans to show off their four-legged friends and Red Wings fandom. For $30, fans receive a custom collar, a collapsible water bowl, bandana and waste bag holder. Fans can purchase the Pet Pack starting on October 10 at DetroitRedWings.Com/PetPack.

Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist

In addition to purchasing single-game tickets for the 2024-25 season, fans can join the Winged Wheel Nation waitlist for the 2025-26 Red Wings campaign for as low as $50 per seat.

Fans interested in group ticket packages can contact the Red Wings group sales team at 313-471-7575 or visit the Group Tickets page on DetroitRedWings.com.