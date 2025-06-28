Red Wings acquire John Gibson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Petr Mrázek, a second-round pick in 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Gibson has posted 204-217-63 record in 506 appearances with Anaheim since 2013-14

DET-trade
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired goaltender John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for goaltender Petr Mrázek, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Gibson, 31, posted an 11-11-2 record with a 2.77 goals-against average and a 0.912 save percentage in 29 appearances with the Ducks in 2024-25. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound goaltender recorded his 200th career NHL win during the 2024-25 campaign, stopping 36-of-37 shots on Jan. 5 vs. Tampa Bay. Gibson also reached the 500-game milestone in 2024-25, turning away 26-of-27 shots on Feb. 4 vs. Dallas. In total, Gibson has compiled a 204-217-63 record with a 2.89 goals-against average, a 0.910 save percentage and 24 shutouts in 506 games with the Ducks since 2013-14. He has also logged an 11-13 record with a 2.80 goals-against average, a 0.912 save percentage and one shutout in 26 postseason contests, helping the Ducks reach the 2017 Western Conference Final. Gibson showed a 34-24-7 record with a 2.38 goals-against average, a 0.921 save percentage and seven shutouts in 70 American Hockey League games with the Norfolk Admirals and San Diego Gulls from 2012-16.

Originally selected by Anaheim in the second round (39th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Gibson played in parts of 12 seasons with the Ducks and ranks among the franchise’s all-time leading netminders with 506 games played (1st), 204 wins (2nd), 15,420 shots against (1st), 14,034 saves (1st), 28,803:29 minutes played (1st) and 24 shutouts (3rd). Gibson also places among Anaheim’s top playoff goaltenders with 26 games played (T3rd), 11 wins (4th), 754 shots against (4th), 688 saves (4th), 1,412:27 minutes played (4th) and one shutout (T5th). Gibson has represented the Ducks at three NHL All-Star Games (2016, 2019, 2022) and earned a place on the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2015-16. He was also a recipient of the William M. Jennings Trophy, presented annually “to the goaltender(s) having played a minimum of 25 games for the team(s) with the fewest goals scored against it,” sharing the award with Frederik Andersen in 2015-16.

Prior to turning professional, Gibson played two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers, posting a 38-19-1 record with a 2.60 goals-against average, a 0.928 save percentage and two shutouts in 59 appearances. Gibson was selected to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team in 2011-12 and Second All-Star Team in 2012-13. The Pittsburgh, Pa., native also spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2009-11. On the international stage, Gibson competed for Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey under Red Wings Head Coach Todd McLellan, logging a 1-0 record with a 2.09 goals-against average and a 0.932 save percentage in two appearances. Gibson represented Team USA at the 2013 IIHF World Championship, showing a 4-1 record with a 1.56 goals-against average, a 0.951 save percentage and one shutout in five contests. He also played at back-to-back IIHF World Junior Championships in 2012 and 2013, earning a gold medal and Most Valuable Player honors at the 2013 tournament after notching a 5-2 record with a 1.36 goals-against average, a 0.955 save percentage and one shutout in seven appearances. Additionally, Gibson captured a gold medal with Team USA at the 2011 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, winning Best Goaltender honors after finishing with a perfect 6-0 record, a 2.34 goals-against average and a 0.926 save percentage in six games.

Gibson Stats
- 0.03 MB
Download Gibson Stats

News Feed

Bear ‘speechless’ after being selected by Red Wings at No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select forward Carter Bear 13th overall in 2025 NHL Draft

Red Wings sign William Lagesson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Antti Tuomisto to one-year, two-way contract extension

Detroit Red Wings Centennial: 100 Years of Hockeytown

Red Wings announce 2025-26 preseason schedule

DeBrincat takes ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ flight with Blue Angels

More consistency an important goal for Seider, Red Wings following 2024-25 campaign

Grateful for NHL experience with Red Wings in 2024-25, Cossa focused on next steps

Adjustments part of process for Danielson in first full AHL season with Griffins

Postava ‘so proud and happy’ after signing two-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Confidence helps Johansson navigate rookie campaign with Red Wings

‘Excited to sign with my favorite childhood team’: Kiiskinen inks three-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Talbot expecting himself, Detroit to build on 2024-25 season

Lombardi ‘happy’ hard work paid off in strong return from midseason injury with Griffins

Petry sought to make the most of injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign

Watson takes stock of Griffins’ 2024-25 season, turns page to summer

Following 2024-25 season split between Grand Rapids and Detroit, Soderblom riding confidence into summer

Comfortability with Griffins aiding Tuomisto, who wants to ‘keep developing and pushing forward’

2024-25 Red Wings for Reading program impacted 10,000 students in metro Detroit

Red Wings will pick No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Personal expectations, growing more consistent motivates Lyon after 2024-25 season with Red Wings

Yzerman, McLellan discuss takeaways from Red Wings’ 2024-25 season and offseason focus

Brandsegg-Nygård, Sandin-Pellikka soaking up first AHL opportunity with Griffins

Red Wings reflect on 2024-25 season, know there’s 'a lot of things to learn from’

Red Wings assign Elmer Söderblom to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings close out 2024-25 regular season with 4-3 overtime loss in Toronto

PREVIEW: Continuing to build game important to Red Wings, who aim to finish 2024-25 regular season strong in Toronto on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings handle Devils on the road, 5-2, for third straight win

Petry’s strong commitment to community earns nomination for 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

PREVIEW: Red Wings face Devils in front end of back-to-back road set on Wednesday

Red Wings reassign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Axel Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids from Skellefteå AIK

RECAP: Red Wings recognize 'incredible' fans, cap 2024-25 regular-season home slate with 6-4 win over Stars

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Stars for Fan Appreciation Night on Monday

‘A great honor:’ Kane named Red Wings’ 2024-25 Bill Masterton Trophy nominee

RECAP: Kasper scores twice, including game-winner in OT, to send Red Wings past Lightning, 4-3

PREVIEW: Fighting to stay alive in the Wild-Card race, Detroit wraps up back-to-back set in Tampa Bay on Friday 

RECAP: Red Wings strike first on the road, but ultimately lose to Panthers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road trip, try for season sweep of Panthers on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings’ Wild-Card hopes take hit in 4-1 loss at Canadiens

PREVIEW: Focused on gaining ground in Wild-Card chase, Red Wings know what’s at stake going into Montreal on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Talbot’s 30-save night on home ice helps Red Wings get past Panthers, 2-1 

PREVIEW: With points at a premium, Red Wings finish homestand against defending Stanley-Cup champion Panthers on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings hold off visiting Hurricanes for a 5-3 ‘team win’

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes for Tigers Night on Friday

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings confident ‘in what we have in this room’ as they prepare for final multi-game homestand of 2024-25 regular season this weekend

RECAP: Talbot sharp, but Red Wings fall in overtime at Blues, 2-1