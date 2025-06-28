Red Wings acquire John Gibson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Petr Mrázek, a second-round pick in 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired goaltender John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for goaltender Petr Mrázek, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Gibson, 31, posted an 11-11-2 record with a 2.77 goals-against average and a 0.912 save percentage in 29 appearances with the Ducks in 2024-25. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound goaltender recorded his 200th career NHL win during the 2024-25 campaign, stopping 36-of-37 shots on Jan. 5 vs. Tampa Bay. Gibson also reached the 500-game milestone in 2024-25, turning away 26-of-27 shots on Feb. 4 vs. Dallas. In total, Gibson has compiled a 204-217-63 record with a 2.89 goals-against average, a 0.910 save percentage and 24 shutouts in 506 games with the Ducks since 2013-14. He has also logged an 11-13 record with a 2.80 goals-against average, a 0.912 save percentage and one shutout in 26 postseason contests, helping the Ducks reach the 2017 Western Conference Final. Gibson showed a 34-24-7 record with a 2.38 goals-against average, a 0.921 save percentage and seven shutouts in 70 American Hockey League games with the Norfolk Admirals and San Diego Gulls from 2012-16.

Originally selected by Anaheim in the second round (39th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Gibson played in parts of 12 seasons with the Ducks and ranks among the franchise’s all-time leading netminders with 506 games played (1st), 204 wins (2nd), 15,420 shots against (1st), 14,034 saves (1st), 28,803:29 minutes played (1st) and 24 shutouts (3rd). Gibson also places among Anaheim’s top playoff goaltenders with 26 games played (T3rd), 11 wins (4th), 754 shots against (4th), 688 saves (4th), 1,412:27 minutes played (4th) and one shutout (T5th). Gibson has represented the Ducks at three NHL All-Star Games (2016, 2019, 2022) and earned a place on the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2015-16. He was also a recipient of the William M. Jennings Trophy, presented annually “to the goaltender(s) having played a minimum of 25 games for the team(s) with the fewest goals scored against it,” sharing the award with Frederik Andersen in 2015-16.

Prior to turning professional, Gibson played two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers, posting a 38-19-1 record with a 2.60 goals-against average, a 0.928 save percentage and two shutouts in 59 appearances. Gibson was selected to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team in 2011-12 and Second All-Star Team in 2012-13. The Pittsburgh, Pa., native also spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2009-11. On the international stage, Gibson competed for Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey under Red Wings Head Coach Todd McLellan, logging a 1-0 record with a 2.09 goals-against average and a 0.932 save percentage in two appearances. Gibson represented Team USA at the 2013 IIHF World Championship, showing a 4-1 record with a 1.56 goals-against average, a 0.951 save percentage and one shutout in five contests. He also played at back-to-back IIHF World Junior Championships in 2012 and 2013, earning a gold medal and Most Valuable Player honors at the 2013 tournament after notching a 5-2 record with a 1.36 goals-against average, a 0.955 save percentage and one shutout in seven appearances. Additionally, Gibson captured a gold medal with Team USA at the 2011 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, winning Best Goaltender honors after finishing with a perfect 6-0 record, a 2.34 goals-against average and a 0.926 save percentage in six games.