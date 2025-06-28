Bear ‘speechless’ after being selected by Red Wings at No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

LOS ANGELES -- Not long after the Detroit Red Wings selected him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Carter Bear revealed he was still processing all the emotions of his life-changing Friday night at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater.
“It feels not real,” Bear told the assembled media in Los Angeles. “I’m speechless. I’m grateful for every moment right now. To hear my name called, it’s a different level of excitement.”
The 18-year-old forward spent the 2024-25 season with the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips, leading the team in both goals (40) and points (82) across 56 regular-season games. Although his impressive campaign ended earlier than expected because of an Achilles injury he sustained in March, Bear was named to the WHL’s Western Conference Second All-Star Team.