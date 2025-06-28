Bear ‘speechless’ after being selected by Red Wings at No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

“I’m really proud of our group,” Bear said about the Silvertips, who captured the WHL’s Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy for the best regular-season record but fell to the Portland Winterhawks in Round 2 of the 2025 WHL Playoffs. “We accomplished so much this year. And my play, I think I did really well. Improved a lot on my game all around.”

Having wrapped up his second season with the Silvertips, Bear believes he’s certainly benefited from his time in Everett. Overall, the 6-foot, 179-pound forward has recorded 141 points (66 goals, 75 points) and a plus-53 rating in 142 contests with the WHL club since 2022-23.

“It’s a first-class organization for sure,” Bear said. “They helped me grow my game so much. The whole organization and fan base are unbelievable, so I can’t thank Everett enough.”

Bear, who was asked to describe his game, classified himself as “hard-working guy that never takes a shift off.”

“I have a hard nose around the rink and I’m really competitive,” Bear said. “I don’t want to lose a battle out there. When I get the puck, I think I have great puck skills and can make plays happen.”

Bear’s parents, Misty and Conrad, both shared how proud they are to watch their son embark on this exciting next chapter of his hockey career.