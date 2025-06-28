Bear ‘speechless’ after being selected by Red Wings at No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

18-year-old forward was Detroit’s lone first-round pick on Friday night

DET_BEAR_PICK13-20
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

LOS ANGELES -- Not long after the Detroit Red Wings selected him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Carter Bear revealed he was still processing all the emotions of his life-changing Friday night at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater.

“It feels not real,” Bear told the assembled media in Los Angeles. “I’m speechless. I’m grateful for every moment right now. To hear my name called, it’s a different level of excitement.”

The 18-year-old forward spent the 2024-25 season with the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips, leading the team in both goals (40) and points (82) across 56 regular-season games. Although his impressive campaign ended earlier than expected because of an Achilles injury he sustained in March, Bear was named to the WHL’s Western Conference Second All-Star Team.

“I’m really proud of our group,” Bear said about the Silvertips, who captured the WHL’s Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy for the best regular-season record but fell to the Portland Winterhawks in Round 2 of the 2025 WHL Playoffs. “We accomplished so much this year. And my play, I think I did really well. Improved a lot on my game all around.”

Having wrapped up his second season with the Silvertips, Bear believes he’s certainly benefited from his time in Everett. Overall, the 6-foot, 179-pound forward has recorded 141 points (66 goals, 75 points) and a plus-53 rating in 142 contests with the WHL club since 2022-23.

“It’s a first-class organization for sure,” Bear said. “They helped me grow my game so much. The whole organization and fan base are unbelievable, so I can’t thank Everett enough.”

Bear, who was asked to describe his game, classified himself as “hard-working guy that never takes a shift off.”

“I have a hard nose around the rink and I’m really competitive,” Bear said. “I don’t want to lose a battle out there. When I get the puck, I think I have great puck skills and can make plays happen.”

Bear’s parents, Misty and Conrad, both shared how proud they are to watch their son embark on this exciting next chapter of his hockey career.

“It’s awesome,” Conrad said. “He’s been working so hard. We surround ourselves with some good people and he’s part of a great organization with the Silvertips…He’s accomplished so much, so he’s on the right path.”

Misty said more than two dozen family members and friends traveled to Los Angeles to see Carter take the stage. And following Round 1, while embracing and greeting Carter, they all sported newly purchased Red Wings baseball caps.

“As a family, we all come together and support [Carter],” Misty said. “People went to early-morning hockey games in cold rinks, eating from the canteen and just waiting at hockey tournaments…He thanks us, but we thank our whole team. His attitude and character are from all the people he’s surrounded by too.”

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft concludes Saturday with Rounds 2-7. For continued coverage from L.A. Live's Peacock Theater, keep an eye on DetroitRedWings.com.

