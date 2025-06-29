Red Wings release 2025 Development Camp roster

Twenty-five recent draft picks on roster, including seven from 2025 draft

By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced the roster for their 2025 Development Camp, which will be held at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena starting Monday, June 30 to Thursday, July 3. The camp roster currently consists of 16 forwards, nine defensemen and six goaltenders.

Seven of eight players the Red Wings selected at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on June 27-28 at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles will be in attendance for Development Camp: forwards Carter Bear, Eddie Genborg, Grayden Robertson-Palmer, Brent Solomon and Michal Svrcek, defenseman Will Murphy, and goaltender Michal Pradel. Additionally, seven of the team’s selections from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft are slated to attend, along with seven players from the 2023 Draft and four from 2022.

The Red Wings’ first-round pick from the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Carter Bear (13th overall), will attend Development Camp along with 2025 second-round pick Eddie Genborg (44th overall). Bear played the 2024-25 season with the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips and ranked among the team leaders with 40 goals (1st), 42 assists (4th), 82 points (1st), a plus-33 rating (7th), 77 penalty minutes (2nd), 14 power play goals (1st), 27 power play points (T1st), two shorthanded goals (T2nd), nine game-winning goals (1st) and 185 shots (4th) in 56 games. The 6-foot, 179-pound forward earned a place on the WHL’s Western Conference Second All-Star Team. Genborg spent part of the 2024-25 season with Linköping HC’s under-20 squad in Sweden’s top junior league, recording 34 points (19-15-34), a plus-18 rating and 26 penalty minutes in 28 regular-season games, in addition to three points (1-2-3) and four penalty minutes in three postseason contests. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward also made his professional debut with Linköping HC in the Swedish Hockey League during the 2024-25 campaign, netting two goals and four penalty minutes in 28 games while playing in Sweden’s highest professional league.

Detroit’s first-round selection from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård (15th overall), is expected to return to Development Camp. Brandsegg-Nygård began the 2024-25 campaign with Skellefteå AIK, recording 11 points (5-6-11) and 51 penalty minutes in 42 SHL games. His 11 points were the ninth-most among under-20 skaters in Sweden’s top professional league. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound forward also collected six points (4-2-6) and 12 penalty minutes in 11 postseason contests, helping Skellefteå AIK reach the SHL Semifinals. Brandsegg-Nygård finished the 2024-25 season with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, skating in two regular-season games before picking up three points (2-1-3) in three Calder Cup Playoff games. On the international stage, Brandsegg-Nygård added four assists and 29 penalty minutes in five games with Norway at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

Other prospects slated to attend include Max Plante (47th overall in 2024), who recorded 28 points (9-19-28), a plus-five rating and 16 penalty minutes in 23 games as a freshman at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCHC); Trey Augustine (41st overall in 2023), a South Lyon, Mich., native who posted a 19-7-4 record during his sophomore season at Michigan State University (B10) and won his second-consecutive gold medal with Team USA at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship; Jesse Kiiskinen, who was acquired by the Red Wings in a trade with the Nashville Predators on June 25, 2024 and logged 44 points (14-30-44) in 46 games with HPK (Liiga) in 2024-25; and Michal Postava, who signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on June 10 after backstopping HC Kometa Brno to a Czech Extraliga title in 2025.

A complete development camp roster can be found below.

2025 DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE

The 2025 Development Camp will be split into two teams – Team Howe and Team Lindsay – and will feature daily on-ice instruction and skill development from a team of coaches, led by the Red Wings player development staff. Attendees will also take part in NHL-level off-ice workouts and attend presentations designed to help players transition to professional hockey, while experiencing the state-of-the-art player amenities offered at Little Caesars Arena and receiving feedback from Red Wings coaches and management.

4-ON-4 GAME TO BE STREAMED AT DETROITREDWINGS.COM

The four-on-four game between Team Howe and Team Lindsay will be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com and on the Red Wings Facebook and YouTube channels on Thursday, July 3 starting at 10:00 a.m. The streams will feature exclusive interviews with Red Wings prospects and select members of the Red Wings front office staff – hosted by Red Wings radio play-by-play announcer Ken Kal and Griffins play-by-play announcer Bob Kaser. For in-depth coverage of Development Camp, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com/Prospects.

2025 Development Camp Roster
- 0.04 MB
Download 2025 Development Camp Roster

