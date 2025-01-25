New Paradigm Glazer Academy in Detroit gets special visit from Kasper as part of 2025 Red Wings for Reading Program

Young forward serves as guest reader, helps second graders choose new books

012425-AMF-0425
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Marco Kasper’s smile was one of the widest in a library full of them on Friday afternoon, when the Detroit Red Wings forward visited second graders at New Glazer Academy in Detroit for the second stop of the 2025 Red Wings for Reading Program.

Presented by the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, Red Wings for Reading is a no-cost literacy program that encourages students in K-5 classrooms across the state of Michigan to increase the time they spend reading both in school and at home.

“Reading is really important,” Kasper told DetroitRedWings.com on Friday. “It develops your language and social skills.”

With that message in mind, Kasper enthusiastically read “Dino-Hockey” – a book by Michigan-based author Lisa Wheeler – to the students before answering their questions and helping them select new books during the charter school’s book fair.

012425-AMF-1265

“It’s awesome coming here,” Kasper said. “All the kids asking fun questions, teaching them about hockey in a fun way and thinking about how dinosaurs play hockey. It’s a great way of getting kids involved with hockey and great to give back to the community. It’s always fun to come to schools and read to kids.”

As part of the Red Wings for Reading Program, the Detroit Red Wings Foundation has teamed up with United Way for Southeastern Michigan to support their “My Home Library” program, which provides a set of five complimentary books to each student at schools in Southeast Michigan communities that face a lack of adequate access to reading materials.

Approximately 200 students at New Paradigm Glazer will benefit from 1,000 books on Friday. In all, this year’s program will benefit 600 total students, providing 3,000 books over three school visits.

Kasper also helped kick off this year’s Red Wings for Reading Program at Madison Elementary School in Madison Heights, Mich. on Nov. 26. For Kasper, aside from spreading the good word about reading, a highlight of his school visits is the Q&A session with the students.

“You can give better answers to the kids because the media always gets the same answers from us hockey players,” Kasper said. “There’s a lot of fun, different questions and it’s always cool.”

To learn more about the Red Wings for Reading Program, click here.

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings take down Canadiens, 4-2, on Larkin’s 'memorable night'

PREVIEW: Back from road trip, Red Wings host Canadiens on Thursday

Soderblom wants to show his growth as player in latest opportunity with Red Wings

RECAP: Red Wings earn point in 2-1 overtime loss at Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings face off against Flyers in four-game road trip finale on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Elmer Söderblom from Grand Rapids 

Red Wings excited for 2025 NHL Stadium Series following uniform reveal

RECAP: Detroit drops 4-1 decision in Dallas

PREVIEW: Red Wings right back in action on the road, will battle Stars on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Lightning, 5-1

Red Wings assign Ville Husso to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the ice in Tampa Bay on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings ride power play to 5-2 road win over Panthers

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin ‘good measuring-stick road trip’ against Panthers on Thursday

Sandin-Pellikka shifts focus to road ahead after ‘an awesome’ 2025 World Juniors

Red Wings’ season-high winning streak snapped with 6-3 loss to Sharks

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to keep season-high winning streak, power-play success going against Sharks on Tuesday

Kane Named NHL ‘Third Star’ of the Week presented by GEICO

RECAP: Red Wings ‘feeling pretty good,’ season-high winning streak hits seven after 6-2 victory over Kraken

PREVIEW: Red Wings take season-high winning streak into Sunday’s matchup vs. Kraken

RECAP: Red Wings top Blackhawks, 5-3, for sixth straight victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to keep season-high winning streak going, host Blackhawks on Friday

McLellan sends out heartfelt thoughts to people affected by Los Angeles wildfires

RECAP: Red Wings get ‘two great points’ with 3-2 overtime victory over Senators

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions 

PREVIEW: Seeking fifth consecutive victory, Red Wings entertain Senators on Tuesday 

Upcoming four-game homestand offers plenty of opportunity for Red Wings, who want to build off successful two-game road trip

RECAP: Special teams at forefront for Red Wings in ‘big win’ at Jets, 4-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings expecting, embracing tough road test in Winnipeg on Saturday

RECAP: Resiliency, regaining momentum instrumental in Red Wings’ 5-4 road victory over Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings open two-game road trip with battle against Blue Jackets on Thursday

McLellan ‘wouldn’t put any type of ceiling’ on Seider

RECAP: Red Wings will carry ‘a good feeling’ into the New Year after outlasting Penguins, 4-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Penguins meet for New Year’s Eve clash at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday

Red Wings sign Ondřej Becher to three-year, entry-level contract

McLellan settling in as head coach of the Red Wings

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue four-game homestand with matchup against Capitals on Sunday

RECAP: McLellan’s debut behind Red Wings’ bench spoiled in 5-2 loss to Maple Leafs

‘He’ll have the ability to take us to another level here’: Yzerman talks hiring McLellan as head coach, changes behind Red Wings’ bench 

PREVIEW: McLellan set for debut as Red Wings’ head coach on Friday night against Maple Leafs

Red Wings name Todd McLellan Head Coach

Red Wings assign William Lagesson and William Wallinder to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings plan to use NHL’s holiday break as a reset after being shut out by Blues, 4-0

Red Wings recall William Wallinder from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: With NHL’s holiday break on the horizon, Red Wings welcome Blues on Monday 

RECAP: Red Wings score first, but drop 5-1 decision at Canadiens

PREVIEW: Embracing quick turnaround, Detroit looks to bounce back in Montreal on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings can't hold third-period lead in 4-3 loss to Canadiens 

Red Wings recall William Lagesson from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings and Canadiens kick off home-and-home back-to-back set in Detroit on Friday