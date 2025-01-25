New Paradigm Glazer Academy in Detroit gets special visit from Kasper as part of 2025 Red Wings for Reading Program

DETROIT -- Marco Kasper’s smile was one of the widest in a library full of them on Friday afternoon, when the Detroit Red Wings forward visited second graders at New Glazer Academy in Detroit for the second stop of the 2025 Red Wings for Reading Program.

Presented by the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, Red Wings for Reading is a no-cost literacy program that encourages students in K-5 classrooms across the state of Michigan to increase the time they spend reading both in school and at home.

“Reading is really important,” Kasper told DetroitRedWings.com on Friday. “It develops your language and social skills.”

With that message in mind, Kasper enthusiastically read “Dino-Hockey” – a book by Michigan-based author Lisa Wheeler – to the students before answering their questions and helping them select new books during the charter school’s book fair.