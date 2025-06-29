Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today selected seven players during the second day of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Red Wings chose right wing Eddie Genborg (44th overall) in the second round before taking goaltender Michal Pradel (75th overall) in the third round. Detroit used a pair of fourth-round picks on right wing Brent Solomon (109th overall) and left wing Michal Svrcek (119th overall) before taking defenseman Nikita Tyurin (140th overall) in the fifth round. From there, the Red Wings picked defenseman Will Murphy (172nd overall) in the sixth round and selected center Grayden Robertson-Palmer in the seventh round (204th overall).

Detroit’s first pick of the day was the 12th choice of the second round (44th overall), which the team used on right wing Eddie Genborg. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward spent part of the 2024-25 season with Linköping HC’s under-20 squad in Sweden’s top junior league, recording 34 points (19-15-34), a plus-18 rating and 26 penalty minutes in 28 regular-season games, in addition to three points (1-2-3) and four penalty minutes in three postseason contests. Genborg also made his professional debut with Linköping HC in the Swedish Hockey League during the 2024-25 campaign, netting two goals and four penalty minutes in 28 games while playing in Sweden’s highest professional league. Additionally, Genborg picked up two points (1-1-2) in one appearance with Linköping HC’s under-18 team in 2024-25. Genborg played the majority of the 2023-24 season with Linköping HC’s under-20 team, tallying five points (4-1-5) and 41 penalty minutes in 25 games. He also logged 11 points (7-4-11) and 12 penalty minutes in 16 games with Linköping HC’s under-18 squad in 2023-24.

A native of Trollhättan, Sweden, Genborg has totaled 39 points (23-16-39), a plus-13 rating and 67 penalty minutes in 53 games with Linköping’s under-20 squad, along with 41 points (15-26-41) and 26 penalty minutes in 65 games for the under-18 team and five points (2-3-5) in four games at the under-16 level. Genborg also tallied 32 points (12-20-32) and eight penalty minutes in 15 games with HC Lidköping’s under-16 team during the 2021-22 season. On the international stage, Genborg earned a silver medal at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, recording three assists and 10 penalty minutes in seven games. He also captured a silver medal at the 2024 World Junior A Challenge, notching three points (2-1-3) and four penalty minutes in five games. Genborg won a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, tallying three points (1-2-3) and four penalty minutes in five games. Genborg also claimed a bronze medal at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, finishing with three points (1-2-3) and six penalty minutes in seven games.

The following round, the Red Wings selected Michal Pradel (75th overall), who was ranked No. 3 in NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American goaltenders for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-5, 199-pound netminder spent part of the 2024-25 season with the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League, earning a spot on the All-USHL Rookie Second Team after posting a 9-4-1 record with a 2.41 goals-against average, an 0.899 save percentage and one shutout in 14 regular-season games. Pradel also started one Clark Cup Playoff game with the Storm, blocking 34-of-36 shots on April 14 against the Waterloo Black Hawks. The Dolny Kubin, Slovakia, native played the majority of the 2023-24 season with Draci Liptovsky Mikulas’ under-18 team in his home country, compiling a 21-17-0 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and a 0.922 save percentage in 38 appearances. Pradel represented Slovakia at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, logging a 4-3 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.914 save percentage in seven games. He was also a member of Slovakia’s roster at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, but did not see game action. Additionally, Pradel made three appearances at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Red Wings used the first of their two fourth-round selections by taking right wing Brent Solomon (109th overall). The 6-foot, 174-pound forward recently completed his senior year at Champlin Park (Minn.) High School, where he accumulated 56 points (38-18-56) and 12 penalty minutes in 28 games. Solomon also competed with Team Twin Cities Orthopedics in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League in 2024-25, recording 38 points (28-10-38) and two penalty minutes in 21 games. He made his USHL debut with the Sioux Falls Stampede during the 2024-25 campaign, collecting six points (4-2-6) and two penalty minutes in eight regular-season games, in addition to two penalty minutes in two postseason matchups. A native of Robbinsdale, Minn., Solomon racked up 48 points (34-14-48) and four penalty minutes in 22 games with Champlin Park as a junior in 2023-24. In total, Solomon amassed 110 points (75-35-110) and 22 penalty minutes in 76 games at Champlin Park from 2022-25. Solomon is committed to the University of Wisconsin.

Detroit made its second selection of the fourth round on left wing Michal Svrcek (119th overall). The 5-foot-11, 189-pound forward spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with Brynäs IF’s under-20 team in Sweden’s top junior league, contributing 30 points (14-16-30), a plus-nine rating and 10 penalty minutes in 30 regular-season games, in addition to four points (2-2-4) in three postseason games. Svrcek made his professional debut in the SHL with Brynäs IF, recording three points (1-2-3) and two penalty minutes in 17 regular-season games. He also finished with two assists and a plus-two rating in 10 playoff matchups, helping Brynäs IF reach the SHL Final for the first time since 2017. Svrcek has developed with Brynäs IF since 2022-23, totaling 42 points (19-23-42), a plus-13 rating and 22 penalty minutes in 52 games with the under-20 squad, along with 56 points (32-24-56) and 59 penalty minutes in 55 games for the under-18 team and 14 points (10-4-14) and eight penalty minutes in eight games at the under-16 level. The Zilina, Slovakia, native represented his country at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, logging four points (2-2-4) and four penalty minutes in seven games. He also competed at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, registering four points (3-1-4) and two penalty minutes in four appearances. Additionally, Svrcek played for Slovakia at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, netting one goal and eight penalty minutes in seven appearances.

With their fifth-round pick, the Red Wings chose Nikita Tyurin (140th overall), a 6-foot, 174-pound defenseman who spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with MHK Spartak Moscow in Russia’s Junior Hockey League (MHL). Tyurin recorded 20 points (4-16-20), a plus-20 rating and 22 penalty minutes in 50 regular-season games as a rookie in Russia’s top junior league. He also helped MHK Spartak Moscow win a MHL championship, tallying five assists, a plus-six rating and eight penalty minutes in 19 postseason contests. The Moscow, Russia, native made his Kontinental Hockey League debut with Spartak Moscow during the 2024-25 campaign, playing in a 4-3 shootout loss on Jan. 30 against SKA St. Petersburg. Additionally, Tyurin skated in one game with Khimik Voskresensk in the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), Russia’s second-highest professional circuit. Tyurin played most of the 2023-24 season with Rus Moscow’s under-17 team, notching 26 points (6-20-26) and 44 penalty minutes in 32 games. He also spent time with MAH Moscow-3’s under-18 squad in 2023-24, picking up two goals in 10 regular-season games.

The Red Wings used their sixth-round selection by taking defenseman Will Murphy (172nd overall). The 6-foot-4, 209-pound blueliner spent the entire 2024-25 season with the Cape Breton Eagles in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, recording four points (2-2-4), a plus-two rating and 45 penalty minutes in 54 regular-season games. Murphy also tallied one assist, a plus-three rating and 10 penalty minutes in six postseason matchups. A native of Summerside, P.E.I., Murphy played the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Summerside Western Capitals in the Maritime Junior Hockey League, collecting 19 points (2-17-19) and 96 penalty minutes in 47 regular-season games, along with five points (1-4-5) and 18 penalty minutes in 17 playoff games. Murphy also made his major junior debut with Cape Breton in 2023-24, skating in two regular-season games. He competed for the Kensington Wild AAA program in the NB/PEI Major U18 Hockey League in 2022-23, logging seven points (3-4-7) and 18 penalty minutes in 24 regular-season games, along with two assists and 12 penalty minutes in four postseason appearances. Murphy was recognized as the PEI Major U15 Hockey League’s Most Valuable Player and Top Defenseman after registering 31 points (6-25-31) and 28 penalty minutes in 20 games with the Prince County Warriors during the 2021-22 campaign.

Detroit made its eighth and final selection of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on center Grayden Robertson-Palmer (204th overall), a 5-foot-11, 197-pound forward who recently concluded his senior year at Phillips Academy Andover in Andover, Mass. Robertson-Palmer captained Phillips Academy Andover during the 2024-25 season, racking up 39 points (16-23-39) in 30 games. He also played with the Neponset Valley River Rats AAA program in 2024-25, tallying 23 points (5-18-23) in 24 games with the under-18 team. Additionally, Robertson-Palmer had six points (3-3-6) and two penalty minutes in nine games with the River Rats’ under-18 squad during the BEAST Tournament Series in 2024-25. Robertson-Palmer averaged over a point-per-game as a junior at Phillips Academy Andover in 2023-24, registering 37 points (17-20-37) in 30 games. In all, Robertson-Palmer accumulated 90 points (39-51-90) in 87 games at Phillips Academy Andover from 2022-25. A native of North Bay, Ont., Robertson-Palmer is committed to Dartmouth College, while the Moncton Wildcats retain his QMJHL rights. The Red Wings held two seventh-round selections entering the second day of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, but acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft from the Calgary Flames in exchange for a seventh-round pick (211th overall) in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.