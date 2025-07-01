Gibson ‘really privileged and honored’ to join Red Wings

Gibson believes two key faces behind Detroit’s bench will help him get used to his new surroundings.

“He holds his standard and principles, and you just kind of go,” Gibson said about Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan, who he played for on Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. “Piggybacking off that, I had a lot of experience with [assistant coach] Trent Yawney as well. Kind of grew up with him --he was my first coach in Norfolk and had him for quite a few years in Anaheim, so having some familiar faces there with Trent and Todd definitely helps ease the transition.”

What’s more, Gibson has already heard from some of his new Red Wings teammates, including captain Dylan Larkin and fellow goalie Cam Talbot.

“Still kind of going through, getting some names and numbers,” Gibson said. “I’m meeting everybody now. Obviously, with July 1 and everything going on, it’s been a busy week and I’m sure it’ll be a busy few days. I’m sure as things start to settle in and all that, then there will be more of that going on.”

With plenty of talent set to play in front of him, Gibson said he sees promise in Detroit’s roster and is determined to help the club take that next step in 2025-26.

“Their resume over the last few years shows that they’re right there,” Gibson said about the Red Wings. “That’s where I want to be. I want to be fighting for the playoffs and get in the playoffs. I truly feel that all you got to do is make it in the playoffs, and once you do that it’s a whole new season whether you’re the Presidents’ Trophy Winner or the eighth seed. You never know what could happen.”