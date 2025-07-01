Gibson ‘really privileged and honored’ to join Red Wings

Detroit acquired 31-year-old goalie in trade with Anaheim on Saturday


By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT -- Gibby is now in the Motor City.

Acquired from the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday in exchange for goalie Petr Mrazek along with a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft and 2026 fourth-round selection, netminder John Gibson said he’s eager to man the crease for the Detroit Red Wings.

“It’s a new chapter, a fresh start,” Gibson said in an introductory Zoom call with the media on Tuesday morning. “I’m excited to prove myself. It’s an exciting opportunity. You get a team that really wants to get back to playoff hockey. They’ve been so close for a couple of years, and for me coming in and being part of it…It’s a historic franchise, the new arena. It’s a really exciting time. I’m really privileged and honored to be coming in and be part of it all.”

John Gibson on Joining the Detroit Red Wings | July 1, 2025

In 29 games with the Ducks last season, Gibson was 11-11-2 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. In all, the 31-year-old compiled a 2.89 GAA, .910 SV% and 24 shutouts in 506 contests with Anaheim since 2013-14.

"John has been, throughout the course of his career, a proven starter and a good starter in the NHL," Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said on Saturday. “And as Anaheim has gone through their rebuilding process, that probably affected his play a little bit… John is looking for more opportunity to play and we're counting on him, obviously, to give us quality starts and upgrade our team net."

Walking into a new dressing room will certainly be an adjustment for Gibson, who has only known the Ducks organization for the entirety of his 12-year NHL career since being selected with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

“You have to say bye to a lot of close friendships inside and outside the organization,” Gibson said. “But for me and my family, we’re really excited for the next chapter. I still feel like I have a lot left to prove.”

Gibson believes two key faces behind Detroit’s bench will help him get used to his new surroundings.

“He holds his standard and principles, and you just kind of go,” Gibson said about Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan, who he played for on Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. “Piggybacking off that, I had a lot of experience with [assistant coach] Trent Yawney as well. Kind of grew up with him --he was my first coach in Norfolk and had him for quite a few years in Anaheim, so having some familiar faces there with Trent and Todd definitely helps ease the transition.”

What’s more, Gibson has already heard from some of his new Red Wings teammates, including captain Dylan Larkin and fellow goalie Cam Talbot.

“Still kind of going through, getting some names and numbers,” Gibson said. “I’m meeting everybody now. Obviously, with July 1 and everything going on, it’s been a busy week and I’m sure it’ll be a busy few days. I’m sure as things start to settle in and all that, then there will be more of that going on.”

With plenty of talent set to play in front of him, Gibson said he sees promise in Detroit’s roster and is determined to help the club take that next step in 2025-26.

“Their resume over the last few years shows that they’re right there,” Gibson said about the Red Wings. “That’s where I want to be. I want to be fighting for the playoffs and get in the playoffs. I truly feel that all you got to do is make it in the playoffs, and once you do that it’s a whole new season whether you’re the Presidents’ Trophy Winner or the eighth seed. You never know what could happen.”

